‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Video Game Release Date Delayed

Hey, remember the familiar faces and voices of your favorite superheroes of the MCU? Like Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers / Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark / Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow? Of course you do. So what if we told you you could play as your favorite Marvel Comics characters in a new video game adventure … but there’s only one catch: Their faces and voices won’t be exactly as you remember them … at all.
Oh wait, one more catch! The game, Marvel’s Avengers, which was originally due out this May is now being bumped back a few months. It’ll be released on September 4th instead. This news comes on the heels of today’s announcement that Final Fantasy VII Remake will also be delayed, though only by a few weeks.
Here’s the official explanation:
Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s Avengers:
Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.
Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix are excited to unveil Marvel’s Avengers, an epic action-adventure game that combines cinematic storytelling with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Developed by Crystal Dynamics in collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Nixxes Software, and Crystal Northwest, Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.