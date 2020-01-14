‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Video Game Release Date Delayed

Hey, remember the familiar faces and voices of your favorite superheroes of the MCU? Like Chris Evans‘ Steve Rogers / Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.‘s Tony Stark / Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow? Of course you do. So what if we told you you could play as your favorite Marvel Comics characters in a new video game adventure … but there’s only one catch: Their faces and voices won’t be exactly as you remember them … at all.

Oh wait, one more catch! The game, Marvel’s Avengers, which was originally due out this May is now being bumped back a few months. It’ll be released on September 4th instead. This news comes on the heels of today’s announcement that Final Fantasy VII Remake will also be delayed, though only by a few weeks.

Here’s the official explanation:

Here’s the official synopsis for Marvel’s Avengers: