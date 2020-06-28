New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ BTS Images Reveal the On-Set Vibe of the MCU Epic

New behind-the-scenes images from 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War were released by Disney+ over the weekend and yes, I’m going to make you look at them with me! Sure, Infinity War has been out for well over two years. But that’s not going to stop me from basking in the glory of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans chilling out on set while in costume, Sean Gunn flexing on us all with his impressive flexibility, or Karen Gillan menacing us with a fake Nebula head.

These new behind-the-scenes Infinity War images reveal even more about the on-set vibe. Disney+’s Twitter caption for the eight new photos focuses on the epic shoot, teasing, “Filming one of the biggest movies of all time looked pretty intense, epic, and fun tbh.” So, what’s revealed in the new images? Well, we get Hemsworth and Evans basically inventing umbrellas; Gillan showing off her Nebula stunt double head while Dave Bautista cools off; Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther preparing to lead his army; Scarlett Johansson giving the camera her most intense stare; Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong having a laugh in between takes; Gunn, who frequently serves as the stand-in for Rocket Raccoon on set, and Hemsworth preparing to battle Thanos’ army in Wakanda; Infinity War co-director Joe Russo giving Elizabeth Olsen some guidance; and our fave father-son duo, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

Even though these images don’t feature anything too shocking or new about Infinity War‘s story or the MCU overall, it never hurts to take a trip back in time and reminisce. These photos come along at a time when MCU fans are in serious need of some new material. With big Phase Four features like Black Widow facing theatrical release delays and Disney+ spinoff shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this MCU news hits the spot big time.

You can stream Avengers: Infinity War along with tons of other MCU movies on Disney+ right now. And, if you’re looking to spice up your next Marvel binge, check out our chronological MCU viewing order breakdown.