The Big Picture Paul Bettany reveals that the death scene for Vision in Avengers: Infinity War had to be improvised because the original script didn't work as planned.

Bettany explains that he was initially cast as JARVIS in Iron Man and used the character's lack of personality as a starting point to eventually develop Vision.

Bettany describes the demanding process of getting into the elaborate Vision costume, comparing it to being inside a gin and tonic. He also expressed his excitement to work alongside Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision.

Speaking with Collider's Maggie Lovitt at MegaCon in Orlando this weekend, Paul Bettany has opened up on his time with Marvel that, to date, has now extended beyond 15 years. Despite that tenure, Bettany's visibility has only truly increased in the past 6 years, with key roles in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, followed up by his first Marvel leading role in the acclaimed limited series, WandaVision, in which he appeared alongside Elizabeth Olsen. That series allowed the duo to explore the relationship between Wanda and Vision in greater detail, after Vision was killed off in Infinity War by Thanos.

However, as Bettany disclosed, the dramatic and tragic death scene for his character didn't go down as smoothly as it might have come across originally. As is the standard with Marvel films, there was a severe element of secrecy about things which meant the cast didn't know what was happening on a given day until being informed at very short notice. Only problem being, the death scene, which they were shown a visualization of, simply didn't work. Which meant directors Joe and Anthony Russo calling on their actors to improvise.

"It was hilarious. None of us knew who was gonna die until like the day before or something like that," said Bettany. Jokingly, Bettany then added, "They showed us a sort of pre-visualization of that and everybody was like, well, I guess I gotta take the kids out of private school," before explaining the initial scene, as scripted, didn't work as planned, creating the need to pivot.

The Russo Brothers came up to us [Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen] and said, “Hey, listen, can you just improvise this scene?” And I go, “What? Improvise being a robot getting killed?” I've got no frame of reference! And Lizzie was just laughing at it, and we’re so relaxed with each other that… I don’t know how it would’ve worked other than that, because we both really trust each other and, somehow, we got to something that worked. "

How Did Paul Bettany Get Hired By Marvel?

Close

On the topic of improvising robots being killed, Bettany also expanded on the process of portraying Vision on screen, with the actor appearing as Tony Stark's artificial intelligence, Jarvis, originally. An off-the-cuff remark about somebody who "has no personality" was actually something Bettany used as a starting point in progressing the character, as he revealed how he was originally cast in Iron Man back in 2008. During the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Vision comes to life as a combination between the Mind Stone and Jarvis to form a synthetic being, which meant the character was almost a blank slate for the actor to work with.

Jon Favreau, who played my agent in a movie called Wimbledon, he said, “Look, I’m directing this thing called Iron Man and I need somebody who has no personality at all and I immediately thought of you.” How do you say no to that? So I was doing it, and it was a lot of fun and I turn up at the end and solve everybody’s problem, solve what they hadn’t been able to make clear [on] camera, I could just say, “The bad guys are coming, and they’re right behind you!” or whatever. ... I think I made everybody laugh, and they went, oh, it’d be nice to have him on set. That's how I think it happened. I think they just thought I'd be fun to hang out with

Bettany also explained how he captured the character's humanity, stating, "My plan for was that he’s sort of omnipotent when he’s born [in Age of Ultron]. And then as he gets more and more sophisticated with the amount of data that he’s receiving, he becomes more human. I mean, I guess when you’re doing robots or artificial people or whatever it is, I guess there are two stories [that apply] really…Pinocchio and Frankenstein – "I'm a real boy now or who made me and what for?" We were definitely in the Pinocchio camp."

What Does Paul Bettany Love About Being in Marvel?

Image via MegaCon

Of course, that transition meant going from a recording studio to on-set. And Vision, whose color palette is something of a beetroot red, meant Bettany was going to have to get into a very elaborate costume. And as the actor revealed, the process was demanding. "I mean, that’s the bit that I think my dresser should get paid extra for," he laughed. "The process is arduous. I have a radiator, that’s underneath [the costume] that just pumps cold water that I have to carry around in the bag. A little like being inside a gin and tonic."

With Thanos plucking the Mind Stone from Vision's head, Bettany thought his time at Marvel was up. That is, until, WandaVision came along. Getting the chance to work alongside Olsen for a prolonged period and with the focus entirely on them instead of a small part of a gigantic ensemble was a huge thrill for Bettany, as he explains:

I think it was fantastic fun for Lizzie and I. We both love working together, you know. She’s a great, great scene partner, work partner. She’s fastidious, and she is always prepared and bold. I really love working with her, we really enjoyed the large canvas. It’s always been fun because we very much have our own lane versus in the movies. And it was just so much fun to be able to really spread out and play and there were so many different dynamic styles.

All of Bettany's appearances in the MCU can be found on Disney+.

WandaVision Blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision - two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives - begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Release Date January 15, 2021 Creator Jac Schaeffer Cast Elizabeth Olsen , Paul Bettany , Kathryn Hahn , Teyonah Parris , Randall Park , Kat Dennings Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Disney+