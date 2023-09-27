Being cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a dream come true for a lot of actors. In addition to the obvious financial benefits, the mega-franchise allows its performers to develop their characters over multiple years and projects. But throughout the MCU’s history there have been a few actors who were less happy with how their roles turned out, including one of the main stars of the Avengers movies who was so disappointed that, for a time, he wanted his character to be killed off. Jeremy Renner has played the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU since 2011, when he debuted with a cameo in Thor. A highly skilled marksman who prefers using a bow and arrow over guns, Clint was one of many S.H.I.E.L.D. agents assigned to guard Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) mystical hammer Mjolnir. He next appeared as a member of the titular team in The Avengers, but his role lacked complexity due to a plot twist Renner objected to.

Hawkeye's 'Avengers' Role Denied Him a Personality

At the beginning of The Avengers, Clint was in charge of security at the S.H.I.E.L.D. facility where the alien artifact known as the Tesseract was being studied. When Thor’s brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) attacked the facility and stole the Tesseract, he used his mystical scepter to take control of Clint, Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), and several other agents’ minds. For much of the film after that, Clint served as Loki’s brainwashed lieutenant, while his friend Natasha Romanoff/the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) worked to find and free him. After Loki intentionally got himself captured, Clint led an attack on the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier with the intent of destroying their opponents. Natasha confronted Clint and after an elaborate fight managed to subdue and undo the brainwashing by bludgeoning him in the head. Clint subsequently felt immense remorse for his actions and fought alongside Natasha and the other Avengers against Loki’s Chitauri invasion force in the film’s climactic New York battle sequence.

Although The Avengers received highly positive reviews and was one of the most commercially successful films ever, Clint’s role was one aspect of it that was criticized. Fans were disappointed that the brainwashing prevented the character from being the nuanced figure he is in the comics, in which he plays key roles in many of the most popular Avengers storylines. After the film was released, Renner himself mentioned in multiple interviews how the brainwashing prevented him from developing much of a personality for the character. In 2016 Independent quoted comments Renner made during a Q&A session at London Film and Comic Con in which he revealed that during production of The Avengers he often told cast and crew members that he would be happy if Clint was killed off. As he described, “I said ‘I’m giving you an option, if you just want to kick me out of this movie. Just, you know, at any given moment, if you wanna kill me off, daddy’s gonna be having a heart attack.’” While it’s hard to feel too bad for anyone who got to be in one of the most popular films of all time, no matter the role, it can’t really be argued that The Avengers didn't take full advantage of Renner’s talents, which before its release had already earned him two well-deserved Academy Award nominations for his work in The Hurt Locker and The Town, respectively.

Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye Got the Growth He Deserved in Future Marvel Projects

Fortunately, subsequent projects gave Clint the depth and importance he deserves. The sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, revealed that Clint was secretly married to a woman named Laura (Linda Cardellini), with whom he had two children, with a third on the way. Natasha was in on the secret and close with Laura and the kids, adding more layers to her relationship with Clint, while also confirming that it was strictly platonic. Throughout Age of Ultron Clint struggled to figure out what use he was on a team with super powered members before ultimately accepting that being an Avenger was his job and encouraging Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to do the same after she turned on Ultron (James Spader) and joined the team.

Age of Ultron contained some self-aware acknowledgments of how its predecessor mishandled the character. Earlier in the film, Clint noticed Wanda sneaking up on him in time to stop her from using her telepathic powers on him. He stuck an electrically charged arrow to her head, stunning her, before saying that, “I’ve done the whole mind control thing. Not a fan,” a line that Renner likely relished. Throughout the film, the idea of Clint possibly being killed in action is also foreshadowed several times. In the opening action sequence, he is shot in the side with a laser beam. And before leaving for the final battle against Ultron, he promised Laura that the renovation he was currently doing on their house would be his “last project.” The introduction of his family, and this line in particular, made it seem like Clint might meet a heroic but tragic end in the film, especially to viewers familiar with Renner’s past dissatisfaction with the role. This made it all the more surprising when Wanda’s brother Pietro/Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) died saving Clint in the finale instead.

Renner’s later Marvel projects have continued to make good use of the character, culminating in him headlining the Hawkeye Disney+ series alongside Hailee Steinfeld. After the release of Captain America: Civil War, in which Clint played a small but impactful role, Independent described Renner as being much happier with the part. Renner stated, “I don’t really want him to die now. I really got to explore him more and there’s some cool ideas coming up. Really cool ideas,” before joking that they were “Great deaths! Amazing ways to die.”