Michael Waldron is set to write the screenplay for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The news, revealed by Deadline, follows the announcement that Destin Daniel Cretton would be stepping down from his role as director of the sequel. Waldron served as the creator of, and writer for Loki as well as last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, continuing to expand his working relationship with Marvel Studios. Jeff Loveness, who wrote the script for this year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania, was previously attached to work on the film.

Besides the fact that the menacing villain played by Jonathan Majors is meant to play a large role in the upcoming crossover, there's not much information available regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It will mark the first time the team comes together since the events of Avengers: Endgame, as the threat of multiple Kang variants destroying the multiverse turns out to be too big for just one hero to handle. The Marvel Cinematic Universe slowly approaches the halfway point of the Multiverse Saga, with The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars set to conclude Phase 5 of the MCU and kick off the beginning of Phase 6.

Cretton, the director behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, was previously attached to helm the upcoming story. But he recently stepped away from the film. He's currently working on a Wonder Man television series and a Shang-Chi sequel for the studio. Since he will continue to produce stories for Marvel Studios, the split was amicable, and The Kang Dynasty does not yet have a new director in place.

Michael Waldron Returns to the Multiverse for 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'

Prior to his work in the MCU, Waldron had previous writing credits for Rick and Morty, as well as the Stephen Amell-led series Heels, which he also created. Serving as the showrunner for Loki, Waldron was tasked with introducing concepts such as the Time Variance Authority and the first encounter audiences had with a variant of Kang. Waldron is also set to write the screenplay for Avengers: Secret Wars, making him one of the people most directly involved with the climax of the Multiverse Saga. Time is running out for the Avengers, as their next adventure begins to come into shape.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently expected to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the MCU. You can catch up with previous Marvel projects in Disney+.

