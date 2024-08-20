The Big Picture Shang-Chi almost had a big role in Avengers 5, but now it's uncertain.

The Russo Brothers will direct Avengers 5 & 6.

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom in Avengers 5 & 6, causing mixed reactions.

What has now become one of the most anticipated Marvel projects almost looked a lot different. A new report from Inverse has revealed new information about Avengers 5, formerly titled Kang Dynasty but now re-titled Doomsday. The most notable tidbit to come from the report is that Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) would have been an integral figure in Kang Dynasty, but it's unknown at this time if the wielder of the Ten Rings will maintain the same level of importance in the newly titled team-up endeavor. Shang-Chi playing a large role in Avengers 5 lines up with the fact that Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and was previously tapped to helm Kang Dynasty, but Cretton left the project in November 2023 to focus on his other Marvel endeavors.

It was unknown who was going to direct Avengers 5 until just a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con. It was previously reported that Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in line to helm the next Avengers film, but he declined to focus on his upcoming Star Wars project. Marvel then decided to return to its roots and announce at the biggest event of the year that the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony), who previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, would return to direct both Avengers 5 and 6. However, that wasn't the biggest piece of news to come from Marvel's Hall H panel.

Robert Downey Jr. Is Back at Marvel to Play Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers 5′ & ’6′

Kevin Feige shocked the world when he announced that not only would Doctor Doom be taking over the role as the feature villain in Phase 5 and 6, but Robert Downey Jr. would return to Marvel to play the character. This news was met with a wide range of opinions, from pure, blissful excitement, to cautious optimism, with some even saying it was the nail in the coffin for a dying franchise. Although Shang-Chi no longer has a connection to Kang via his Ten Rings, we can only hope Marvel finds a spot for him to shine, as he's been one of the brightest spots in the post-Endgame saga.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently slated to release on May 1, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and find tickets below to see the MCU film currently making waves at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine.

