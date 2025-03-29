With part of the newest Avengers lineup being announced on March 26th, 2025, for Avengers: Doomsday, fans and general audiences alike have begun to look back on previous iterations of the team. While there have been four Avengers movies across the Marvel Cinematic Universe's tenure, there have actually been eight lineups of the team to hit the screen. From the original six all the way to the most recently announced lineup, the Avengers have had some heavy-hitting teams over the years.

There's not even a team lineup that could be considered bad in any way. Much like the comics of the same name, the team has always been and continues to be a revolving door of heroes. The makeup of the group is forever changing as characters die, move on, and join the team. But if they had to be compared, which of the teams is the best?

8 The Original Six 2.0

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Image via Marvel Studios

When the iconic Marvel team made their way into their second outing together, for most of the movie, the team didn't change from the original lineup. Until the final battle against Ultron (James Spader), the original six were all as they were. However, this also meant audiences finally got some well-earned screentime with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)— thank goodness. It wasn't until the third act that they got some new additions to take on this robotic foe created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

The Avengers certainly would not have been able to take down Ultron without the help of their newest additions: Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Pietro Maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), and Vision (Paul Bettany). Because of how the team only existed for the final fight of this film, it's less impactful in the long-run, but still a great team-build. Unfortunately, it's a team that lost a member, too.