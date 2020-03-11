Disney Sets Opening Date for ‘Avengers’ Campus at California Adventure Park

During Disney’s annual meeting today, outgoing CEO Bob Iger addressed ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus in a bid to appease anxious shareholders. And with the elephant in the room summarily dismissed, Iger introduced the new CEO Bob Chapek before getting back to business at hand. He not only announced that Disney would be fielding the distribution of Peter Jackson‘s Beatles documentary, but that theme park enthusiasts would soon have reason to celebrate.

Disney California Adventure park’s Avengers Campus will now be opening on July 18, 2020. Park-goers will get to be the new recruits to the Avengers initiative as they step into the shoes of heroes-in-training for the all-new land with a Marvel motif. We already knew that plans were in place for a fully animatronic Spider-Man that would go web-swinging across the campus, but here’s a tease of what else visitors can expect this summer:

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure – Opening July 18, 2020

Embark on an action-packed adventure alongside the amazing Spider-Man! When Peter Parker’s helpful but otherwise buggy Spider-Bots get stuck in replication mode and escape from a WEB Workshop, Spider-Man must stop the rampaging robots before they wreak total techno-havoc across Avengers Campus. Problem is, they’re rapidly leveling up and becoming tough to beat! Your task? Hop aboard a WEB Slinger vehicle and help weave a frenzied web to trap these arachni-rascals in true Spidey style. It’s up to you to unleash your inner hero and save the Campus from complete chaos! Perfect for recruits of all ages—with no height restrictions.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to earth for the very first time. He offers to show you his newest acquisition… the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot are held captive in electrified glass cases that dangle perilously over an abyss. Join a Rockin’ Rescue Mission When Rocket escapes, he commandeers a gantry lift and enlists your help on a harrowing mission to rescue his fellow Guardians. Prepare to unleash intergalactic mayhem from the top of the fortress to the bottom, as one of Star-Lord’s awesome mixtapes blasts a classic tune! With incredible special effects, appearances by popular characters, music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies, thrilling free-fall drop sequences and 6 different storylines to experience, this adventure breaks out all the big thrills!

The Sanctum – Opening July 18, 2020

Encounter the Master of the Mystic Arts You and your fellow recruits have been invited to visit the Avengers Campus, meet Doctor Strange and open your eyes to the mysteries of the multiverse. Don’t miss this once-in-infinite-lifetimes chance to learn the secrets of the mystic arts. You’ll feel like time will stop when you come face to face with Doctor Strange and he demonstrates his mystical abilities. Who knows, someday you may need this knowledge to defend the earth, and our reality, from threats beyond your imagination! An Ancient Site, Hidden for Centuries For as long as anyone can remember, rumors of unexplained events and energies have emanated from a remote location in the hills outside Los Angeles. In the late 1940s, a Stark Industries complex was built on the location. Decades later, Tony Stark invited Doctor Strange to the Avengers Campus to enlighten recruits about the mystic arts. Doctor Strange suspended the area’s cloaking spells and revealed the Sanctum to the world. Come, discover for yourself what has been hidden for centuries. See the ancient ruins and learn from Doctor Strange about the long-ago battle that threatened to tear a hole in the fabric of time and reality, which resulted in the creation of the amazing Orb of Cagliostro. The Orb is known to be especially active at night. Visit after dark and you might see the Sanctum flowing with magical energy!

Avengers Headquarters – Opening July 18, 2020

The gleaming Quinjet that rests high atop the Avengers Headquarters building is bound to attract attention—maybe even some unwanted attention. There are reports that the villain known as Taskmaster is plotting a break-in, and the Avengers are on high alert. Brave Super Heroes like Black Widow, Iron Man, Captain America and Captain Marvel greet new recruits and scan the horizon for potential threats. If Taskmaster and his gang of mercenaries do appear, our heroes are ready to defend the Avengers Headquarters, which would surely lead to an action-packed confrontation on the rooftop and all over the building. You’ll definitely want to be there to see what happens. Who knows, new recruit, maybe someday you will join the Avengers on their next adventure!

Pym Test Kitchen – Opening July 18, 2020

Refuel with Ant-Man and The Wasp’s size-defying fare at this epic eatery—opening July 18, 2020 at Avengers Campus! Hero-Style Dining On an urgent mission to fight hunger? Head to Pym Test Kitchen for phenomenal food at unusual scales! Utilizing the revolutionary shrink-and-grow technology of Pym Particles, Ant-Man and The Wasp lead a team of research chefs as they pioneer a menu packed with massive meals, tiny treats and shareable bites that save the day.This old lab facility-turned-quick-service restaurant features a seating area and bar amidst décor that incorporates remnants of ongoing experiments—gigantic soda cans, humungous condiment bottles and massive cellphones recycled into menu boards. Stop by to taste-test their latest innovations in food science and conquer uncontrollable appetites on the spot!

WEB Suppliers – Opening July 18, 2020