The Big Picture The Avengers ride, Avengers: Infinity Defense, will take guests to iconic Marvel locations and face off against King Thanos.

Stark Flight Lab will offer a thrilling flying Avenger simulation experience at Avengers Campus.

Two new Spider-Man rides are in development for Disneyland Shanghai and Disneyland Hong Kong.

Disney fans, Marvel fans, and everybody in between have been curiously awaiting more news about the ambitious Avengers ride that is set to fly into Disney's California Adventure at Disneyland California. At the company's 2024 D23 event, we finally got some more vital intel on this new mission, including what this mission will be called. Officially code-named Avengers: Infinity Defense, audiences will be invited to fly side-by-side Earth's Mightiest Heroes to save the Multiverse.

Earlier at the D23 Expo, Disney shared what the ride vehicle for Avengers: Infinity Defense will look like. The vehicle appears to be a similar system to that of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal's Islands of Adventure, Transformers: The Ride at Universal Studios, and the recently released Peter Pan's Flight at Tokyo Disneyland. Still, the functionality of the ride wasn't the main focus of the presentation, but rather the reveal that Avengers: Infinity Defense will take guests to several iconic locations from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City. All of these Multiversal roads will eventually lead to the main threat of the ride, King Thanos, who is reportedly a variant of the Mad Titan who successfully defeated the Avengers during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

In addition to Avengers: Infinity Defense, Disney also announced that a fourth ride would be added to Avengers: Campus to go along with Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT! and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Titled Stark Flight Lab, this new smaller-scale attraction will put audiences to the test with a thrilling g-force-driven simulation of what its like to be a flying Avenger. Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D'Amaro even shared a pick of Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and MCU star (and the future depiction of Doctor Doom) Robert Downey Jr. testing out the new ride. Downey Jr. will also reportedly be reprising his role as Tony Stark for the new experiences coming to Avengers Campus.

More Marvel Experiences Are Swinging Into Other Disney Parks

The Avengers Campus in Disneyland California is not the only Disney Park getting some major new rides. According to Disney, not one, but two new Spider-Man rides are in development for two other parks. Disneyland Shanghai will be getting a high speed roller coaster that will give audiences the chance to swing right next to the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler. Disneyland Hong Kong will also see guests team up with Spidey, only this time, they'll be helping him take down one of his most fearsome enemies, Doctor Octopus.

The Avengers will return to the big screen when Avengers: Doomsday releases into theaters on May 1, 2026. You can watch previous Marvel movies on Disney+.

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date May 1, 2026 Main Genre Superhero Writers Michael Waldron Sequel Avengers: Secret Wars

