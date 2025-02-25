To no surprise, Anthony and Joe Russo, collectively known as The Russo Brothers, are taking on their next MCU projects in a "go big or go home" fashion. After the announcement at San Diego Comic Con that they were returning to direct the next two Avengers movies, we're now learning more about the filming process for those two upcoming films. Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will release in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The films mark the first Avengers projects since Avengers: Endgame as well as the Russo Brothers' return. Filming begins for the movies in April in jolly old London, England, and with that begins an arduous filming schedule for the directing duo. "It’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back-to-back," Joe Russo confirms to Deadline, "it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we’ll see."

When speaking with Deadline, Joe Russo explains that even with the filming schedule, "we’re very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it’s challenging for us to execute. And it’s really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it." The Russo Brothers confirmed at New York Comic Con to Collider's Steve Weintraub in the Collider Studio for their upcoming film Electric State, that Doomsday and Secret Wars would be filming back-to-back. Joe Russo explained to Collider, "It'll be similar, but we'll have a larger break in between the two movies than we did." If the timeline is as grueling as they're now saying, could that also mean the break between the movies has changed?

"Anybody in the Marvel Bag": The Russo Brothers Tease Who Could Be in The Next 'Avengers' Movie

Image via Marvel Studios

There are a few characters fans can likely count on to see pop up in either Doomsday, Secret Wars or both. The most obvious being those in other current MCU projects, like Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man, Wasp, Captain America, the list goes on. We also know that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to this MCU, not as Iron Man but as Dr. Doom. Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell are also slated to be returning to the MCU with Atwell confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday. When asked by Deadline if people like Deadpool would be brought into the main fold, Joe Russo teased, "Who knows? I don’t know. I don’t know who we’re gonna see. I still don’t know." Though not much is known about the actual plot of the upcoming films, the Russo Brothers teased to Empire back in January, "Really what happened was, we ended up stumbling upon an idea that activated all of us," Anthony Russo explained. "You couldn’t see it coming until it came, and once it came it was like, 'Well, that’s a story we need to tell.'"

Avengers: Doomsday will release May 1, 2026. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

