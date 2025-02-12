The worldwide debut of the first Marvel movie of 2025 is officially upon us, and the official premiere of Captain America: Brave New World brought out all the stars. Unsurprisingly included on the red carpet was Anthony Mackie, who features in the lead role of Sam Wilson and will make his big screen debut as thew new Captain America in the MCU tentpole. While the lack of connectivity has been one of the biggest complaints about Phases 4 and 5 of the MCU, the future is looking ripe with team-up potential, including a new Avengers movie, Doomsday, coming to theaters next year. Speaking with Deadline at the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World, star Anthony Mackie revealed when the second Avengers: Secret Wars, which is due in theaters on May 2, 2027 and will follow Doomsday, plans to begin filming:

“We shoot [Doomsday] in London through the summer and then the following summer we shoot the next one [Avengers: Secret Wars]. It’s going to be a full slate.”

It’s a bit surprising to hear that Secret Wars will begin filming a full year after Doomsday, especially considering the last two Avengers movies, Infinity War and Endgame, filmed back to back with a year between releases. However, this news confirms Collider’s exclusive report from last year that Doomsday will begin filming in the spring. This certainly opens Marvel up to more potential delays, but one can only imagine that things had to be severely reworked after Marvel parted ways with former Kang actor Jonathan Majors, who was previously set to headline Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which was originally for release on May 2 later this year. If Secret Wars is as flush with VFX sequences and multiversal cameos as everyone is expecting, releasing less than a year after the start of filming seems like quite a stretch, but there has been no official news or even rumors of a delay as of yet.

What Potential Cameos Could Happen in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’?

Secret Wars tells the story of two universes who collide in an incursion that destroys both worlds, leaving only a handful of survivors from each along with other universes to inhabit what’s known as Battleworld. With The Multiverse Saga concluding in this movie, the potential for cameos is endless, with any past Marvel character or even fan casts able to appear. Fans could see characters from Fox’s X-Men universe, Sony’s Marvel universe, characters who had only appeared in comics or animation, including any past or present MCU actor.

Avengers: Secret Wars will begin filming in Summer 2026 before its theatrical release on May 7, 2027. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and find tickets below for a showing of Captain America: Brave New World near you.

