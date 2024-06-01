The Big Picture Anson Mount debunked the rumor about Inhumans returning to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Mount reprised Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with a more comic-accurate costume.

The Inhumans show was poorly received, making the idea of their return in the MCU unlikely, but Mount will star in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3.

The character of Black Bolt from the Marvel comics is well-known for being completely silent, but that didn't stop Inhumans and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star, Anson Mount, from sharing some choice words about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor. On May 31st, the X page Marvel Updates claimed that the characters from the critically panned Inhumans show would be making their return in the sixth Avengers film, Avengers: Secret Wars. Is there any legitimacy to that rumor? Well, Anson Mount, who played the lead character of Black Bolt in the show, shot down the claim almost instantly with the following response:

Suffice it to say, the answer to whether Anson Mount specifically is returning for Avengers: Secret War at this point in time is a resounding no. We've seen Marvel stars play coy or straight-up lie about a return in an upcoming project before, such as Andrew Garfield with Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star's claim that he hasn't gotten a contract seems definitive.

Will We Ever See the Inhumans Return to the MCU?

Close

So does this mean we'll never see Mount return as Black Bolt in the MCU? Not really, as he's already reprised the character in a more recent Marvel project, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film sees Mount return via a cameo appearance, with him wearing a much more comic-accurate costume and being a member of the Illuminati. This version of Black Bolt meets his end in a surprisingly brutal death scene at the hands of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), though we could certainly see another variant of him returning in the future.

The idea that the Inhumans would return for Avengers: Secret Wars is a bit odd to begin with, as the show they originate from seems to be one that Marvel Studios is trying to forget. Initially announced as a feature film to release before Avengers: Endgame, Inhumans was reworked into a limited series for ABC. The show features a power struggle taking place among a secret society of superpowered individuals, but the narrative simply did not make an impact on fans, being one of the lowest rated shows in the entirety of the MCU.

While the Inhumans' return to the MCU is uncertain, the actor will be playing another space-age leader in Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is set to premiere some time in 2025.