In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige provided some intriguing hints about the future of the Avengers franchise, particularly regarding the highly anticipated next installments. Feige addressed the speculation around the upcoming Avengers movies, including a potential title change for The Kang Dynasty and the structure of the films.

When asked if this The Kang Dynasty would become a two-part Secret Wars movie, Feige said: "There is a chance, there are a lot of chances. There's a chance that we change it to a five-part. No." Feige laughed, keeping the door open for various possibilities while humorously dismissing the idea of a five-part series. Feige's comments fueled further speculation when he hinted at potential announcements at upcoming events. "If there were an event coming up soon, where we could talk about these kinds of things, that would be good. That would be cool."

This statement directs fans' attention to next weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, suggesting that significant news will be unveiled during the Hall H panel. When asked about the likelihood of an announcement at Comic-Con, Feige maintained his characteristic suspense. "There's always a chance, Steve. We'll really be focusing on the next movies coming out there."

Avengers 5 and 6 Need a Director — or Two?

Last week, it was revealed Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are in talks with Marvel Studios to direct the next two Avengers films. This would mark a sensational return for the Russo Brothers, who previously directed four MCU films, including the last two Avengers installments. The selection of the Russo brothers would conclude a tumultuous search for directors for the next Avengers films. The fifth film, initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, was slated to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. However, Cretton exited the project last year around the same time as a scandal involving Jonathan Majors broke — Majors was set to star as the villain but was removed following a conviction for assault and harassment. The sixth film saw various names considered for the directorial role, including Sam Raimi and Shawn Levy.

While specific plot details for the next two Avengers films remain sparse, Secret Wars is known to be based on a 1980s comic storyline featuring an ultra-powerful cosmic villain known as the Beyonder. This storyline includes iconic villains like Doctor Doom and pulls in a wide array of Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Thor, She-Hulk, and Kate Bishop. If the MCU goes with a Secret Wars story, it could match the magnitude of past successes like Infinity War and Endgame. However, it remains to be seen how closely the film will follow the comic's plotlines.

Feige’s responses, combined with the news of the Russo brothers’ involvement, have certainly heightened anticipation among Marvel fans. The potential for title changes, directorial shifts, and the promise of a major storyline like Secret Wars ensures that the future of the Avengers saga is eagerly awaited.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and all your favorite superhero news. And meet us back here next weekend for all things SDCC.

