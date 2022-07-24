Marvel Studios’s San Diego Comic-Con panel revealed two brand-new Avengers movies, with Avengers: Secret Wars coming to wrap Phase 6 of the MCU in November 2025. Inspired by the iconic comic book series of the same name, the movie is expected to feature a multiversal battle between variants of fan-favorite heroes and villains.

Written by Jim Shooter with art by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton, Secret Wars ran for 12 issues between 1984 and 1985. In the storyline, a villain called The Beyonder kidnaps multiple heroes and villains, taking them to a planet called Battleworld. There, Marvel’s enhanced characters must fight each other for the Beyonder’s amusement, as the multidimensional villain wants to find out who’s the most powerful Marvel character.

While we know much about the MCU version of the Secret Wars storyline, it is fair to assume the movie will not feature the Beyonder. Instead, it looks like Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer will be the mastermind behind the crossover event. That’s because Avengers: Secret Wars is one of two Avengers movies set to be released in the same year, following Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The two movies are also expected to end Phase 6, the last phase in the new MCU saga, named “The Multiverse Saga.”

The name “Multiverse Saga” refers to multiple Phase 4 films and TV shows that have been dealing with concepts such as overlapping dimensions and alternate timelines, such as Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If..?, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Each of these productions underlined the existence of multiple universes containing infinite versions of heroes and villains. So, with Kang set to become a major villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it looks like Marvel Studios is building up towards a version of Secrets Wars storyline where we’ll see variants jump at each other’s throats.

While we still have a few years of waiting before the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios confirmed during SDCC that Phase 4 will end with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That means the MCU will pick up the pace moving forward as all the pieces start to come together. Marvel Studios also revealed the full schedule for Phase 5, set to extend into 2024 with a new Daredevil series, Blade, and Thunderbolts.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will come to theaters on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars will be available a few months later, on November 7, 2025. Check out the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:

