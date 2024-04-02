The Big Picture Marvel Studios faces uncertainty with both future Avengers films lacking directors, two years after being announced.

Sam Raimi's history with Marvel, from his Spider-Man trilogy to Doctor Strange, makes him a potential safe pair of hands for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Raimi recently expressed interest in directing an upcoming Avengers film, hoping Marvel will ask him to work with them again.

It's fair to say that after the past 18 months, one thing that Marvel Studios could use is some certainty about its future. It has two announced Avengers films coming up — The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars — and no directors attached to either project, despite being announced almost two years ago. Not just that, but neither film even has its villain cast, following Jonathan Majors' firing from Marvel. However, if Marvel is seeking a safe pair of hands, it might have been presented with an easy opportunity in the shape of Sam Raimi, who has been discussing his eagerness to take over the director's chair for the latter project.

Raimi's relationship with Marvel has been a pivotal element in shaping the landscape of superhero cinema. An acclaimed filmmaker known for his work on the Evil Dead series, Raimi ventured into the Marvel Universe with the Spider-Man trilogy, starting in 2002. His direction of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, was instrumental in catapulting the superhero genre into mainstream success. Raimi's unique blend of heartfelt storytelling, character-driven narratives, and groundbreaking visual effects set a high standard for future superhero films.

Despite mixed reviews for the third installment, his contribution to Marvel's cinematic universe remains influential. After a significant hiatus, Raimi returned to Marvel to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), blending his horror sensibilities with the superhero genre, thereby reasserting his crucial role in the world of Marvel as well as bringing himself up to date with the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sam Raimi Hasn't Been Asked to Direct 'Avengers: Secret Wars' ...Yet

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

According to a report by ScreenGeek, Raimi is very keen on directing the upcoming Avengers film. The outlet was in attendance at WonderCon and asked the director if he would have any interest in not just working with Marvel again, but in taking the reigns on one of the next outings for Earth's mightiest heroes. He said:

“I love 90% of the Marvel heroes that I’ve read in the great Stan Lee Marvel Universe comic books. I would love to work with Marvel again. They haven’t reasonably asked me to. I hope they had a good experience with me. They haven’t asked me yet. I hope they do.”

For now, audiences have the opportunity to experience Boy Kills World, a film produced by Raimi and directed by Mortiz Mohr, which will be available to view on April 26.

Boy Kills World A dystopian fever dream action film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death. Release Date April 26, 2024 Director Moritz Mohr Cast Bill Skarsgard , Famke Janssen , Jessica Rothe , Michelle Dockery , Brett Gelman , Isaiah Mustafa , Yayan Ruhian , Nicholas Crovetti Runtime 115 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Tyler Burton Smith , Arend Remmers , Moritz Mohr

Get Tickets