Marvel’s newest team-up property has found its scribe. Deadline is reporting that Avengers: Secret Wars has pulled from its pool of existing writers to find its scribe, with Loki writer Michael Waldron set to pen the upcoming film. The news comes on the heels of Jeff Loveness boarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as writer, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the Marvel fold to direct the next Avengers film, which Secret Wars will be a follow-up to, presumably. Plot details for both Avengers films are being kept under wraps, and Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline.

This story is developing.