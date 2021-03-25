Two playwrights, both alike in dignity, in the MCU where we lay our scene, from modern script breaks new parody, where heroes speak in classic poetry. From forth the genius minds of these two souls, four books of heroes fight their foes. Most Marvel fans will be impressed with Ian Doescher's cleverness.

To clarify for those who aren't fans of classic literature (or who weren't forced to read Romeo and Juliet in school): Marvel Studios and Quirk Books have announced that they are collaborating to release Shakespearean parodies of all four Avengers movies. Yes, you read that right. The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame are being brought back to life in William Shakespeare's Avengers: The Complete Works, iambic pentameter included. Avengers fans can expect entertaining easter eggs, dramatic soliloquies, and a witty yet faithful re-telling of their favorite superheroes.

For anyone who is raising an eyebrow and expecting this crossover to flop, don't let your skepticism fool you. This ain't Doescher's first rodeo when it comes to parody and major franchises, especially where Shakespeare is involved. He's also known for writing William Shakespeare's Star Wars, as well as the Pop Shakespeare series (which includes such hits as Much Ado About Mean Girls and Get Thee...Back to the Future!)

This isn't Quirk Books' first attempt at parody, either (in case the company's name didn't already give that away). Not only were they responsible for publishing the aforementioned works by Doescher, but they're also known for bringing other classic literature parodies to the world such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies - a dystopian spin on Jane Austen's famous novel where Victorian England socialites try to keep calm and carry on in a world ravaged by the undead. While some literature fans may regard the source material as an insomnia cure in written form, the zombie twist in the Quirk Books version enhances the story with tongue-in-cheek humor and makes it more palatable for a modern audience.

Whether you're a fan of The Avengers, Doescher, Quirk Books, or all of the above, you won't be able to get your hands on William Shakespeare's Avengers: The Complete Works until September 28 of this year. However, you can reserve your copy now by pre-ordering from the Quirk Books website.

