The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an entertainment powerhouse that has now sprawled an impressive list of 32 films and several TV shows. Its defining traits include spot-on casting and lore-filled stories with humor, but what could be considered its main characteristic are its post-credits scenes. Since Iron Man was released in 2008, introducing Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury discussing the Avenger Initiative, the franchise became known for teasing its avid fans with snippets that shed light on our heroes’ future adventures. It quickly became expected of all films to close with these scenes. While most films of the MCU have premiered showing these post-credits scenes to the audience who are lucky enough to see it for the first time, one of them didn’t include it at the time. The Avengers, the first all-star MCU team-up, didn’t have its post-credits scene at the time of its world premiere – not because of secrecy, but because it hadn’t been filmed yet.

What Happens in 'The Avengers’ Post-Credits Scenes?

The Avengers started yet another MCU tradition that most movies have followed – having more than one post-credits scene. The first one sees The Other (Alexis Denisof) informing a very different-looking Thanos (Damion Poitier) that Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) invasion of Earth failed. While previous films teased about events likely to be seen in the film that followed, this one was set for the long run. Thanos’s appearance was the audience’s first glimpse of The Infinity’s Saga big bad, whose menace would continue looming over the Marvel heroes for the rest of Phase 2 and Phase 3. The second post-credits scene was a fun yet warm epilogue where the six founding Avengers take time to refuel at a shawarma restaurant.

The Avengers saw the Chitauri trash midtown Manhattan, with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) almost dying while diverting a nuclear missile launched by the government. When he falls back to Earth, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) roars him back to life and, with Tony’s characteristic humor, he says they should all take a day off and get shawarma now that the battle ended. Seen at first as a fun one-liner, the film’s post-credits scene does show them indeed getting shawarma at a very damaged restaurant. None of them are talking, they’re just sitting there, staring at nothing while getting a meal.

Why Was 'The Avengers' Shawarma Scene Filmed?

Entertainment Weekly gave more detail on The Avengers' shawarma scene’s background, highlighting how Downey Jr. hinted about it on an April 12, 2012 press conference – a day after the world premiere – saying the cast would be reuniting that same day to shoot a last bit of the film. At the time, Chris Evans was amidst shooting Snowpiercer, so he had to wear a prosthetic to cover his beard. Since the prosthetic made him look more like The Penguin than Captain America, he appears in the scene covering his jaw with his fist.

The Avengers director Joss Whedon is known for giving his characters these moments to let either joy, sorrow, sadness, or whatever emotion sink in. But the inspiration for the shawarma scene came from the real-life events that transpired after filming Angel’s most heartbreaking episode, “A Whole in the World”. In the episode, Fred (Amy Acker) slowly dies in Wesley’s (Denisof again!) arms after her body is invaded by a parasitic presence. Denisof has stated that Whedon, Acker, and himself went out for drinks after shooting the scene and did nothing. They just sat there soaking in what just happened and catching a much-needed break. The Avengers’ shawarma scene is just that, translated to a superhero film.

In 2012, the MCU post-credits scenes were already gaining momentum not only because of what they showed but also because there was a real follow-up. Since Thanos had already shown up in the first post-credits scene, it could’ve been expected for the second one to show even more. But the shawarma scene was not only fun, it was also a time to realize what had just transpired, not only to the heroes on the big screen but also to us as an audience. The Avengers was the first peak of a real live-action superhero team-up, built since 2008 and delivering all the comic book thrills. Perhaps some superhero movie tropes have become tiring in the last few years, but there are always scenes like this that may let you catch a break.