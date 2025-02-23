The Avengers still aren’t back in the MCU, and with good reason. Avengers: Endgame was the culmination of 11 years worth of storytelling. The three-phase Infinity Saga was crafted to introduce lesser-known comic book characters to a wider audience, exploit their appeal, then lead into a grand, action-packed, and emotional finale. While the core team in Avengers consisted of six members, its sequels saw the addition of elements that ended up making almost every super-powered being in the MCU a part of the team.

Two phases – that encompass 12 films and 12 Disney+ shows – post-Endgame, we’re not anywhere near someone shouting the iconic “Avengers Assemble!” battle cry. But, considering all they collectively went through, it’s totally comprehensible. Whereas the Infinity Saga didn’t allow most of them to catch a break, Phases 4 and 5 have focused on how they’ve individually grieved and rediscovered themselves. But what has happened to the members of the Avengers ever since?

The Founding Members of ‘The Avengers’ Face Further Adventures

Image via Marvel Studios

Starring in the first singular "fourquel," Chris Hemsworth’s Thor came out of his rut, to then briefly share the mantle with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster. Realizing he still has more to fulfill – both personally and heroically – he adopted Gorr’s (Christian Bale) daughter Love (India Rose Hemsworth). Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk reencounters the Sakaarans from Thor: Ragnarok in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Two ramifications from this event should impact the future of the MCU – the infusion of gamma-related powers to her cousin, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) and meeting his son Skaar (Wil Deusner). Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye does have a superpower after all – and that is try and fail to retire peacefully multiple times. In the Christmas-themed Hawkeye, he revisits his past as Ronin to atone for his sins. On the way, he meets Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and sees in her a way to pass the torch.

Thanks to her introduction in Black Widow, the titular mantle was unofficially passed on to Florence Pugh’s Yelena, following her coming back after The Blip and coming to terms with Natasha’s (Scarlett Johansson) death. Although the Iron Man moniker hasn’t been reassigned to anyone, a transfer of sorts has happened thanks to Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) coming in contact with Wakandan technology. The remaining founding Avengers have discovered there’s still life to live – even after saving the world – and all of them have had a spotlight post-Endgame. Successors Yelena and Riri are soon to have the focus in the anti-hero film Thunderbolts* and the magic-but-also-technology-laced Ironheart, respectively.

The Newer Members of the Avengers Have Had Rough Times Post-Endgame