The Avengers might have fought their infinity war, but it didn't mean that the end of Phase 3 marked the endgame for all ambitious crossovers. Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studious announced the titles for not only Phase 5, but two new Avengers titles for Phase 6. As the panel came to a close, Kevin Fiege gave a glimpse into what the studio has planned for the future, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

In addition to getting titles, these films also received release dates for 2025, with The Kang Dynasty hitting screenings on May 2, 2025 and Secret Wars arriving on November 7, 2025, presumably wrapping up Marvel's plans for Phase 6.

The Avengers first teamed up in the 2012 crossover movie The Avengers, which brought together Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johanssen) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) trying to stop Loki (Tom Hiddleston) marked the end of Phase 1 of the MCU. From there, the subsequent team up films — Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and even arguably Captain America: Civil War (2016) — all ramped up significantly in scale.

With that in mind, not to mention the much larger roster of superheroes now available to play with, and the fact that the Multiverse has come into play, one can only imagine how much bigger Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will get. Given the title of the first one, it's likely that Jonathan Majors will return to play Kang the Conquer, which he first appeared as in Season 1 of Disney+'s Loki series. Fans have long speculated that the films were headed towards the Secret Wars arc of the comics and it would appear they were correct!

The Kang Dynasty will arrive in theaters on May 2, 2025, with Secret Wars arriving on November 7, 2025. Check out the logos for the new movies down below:

