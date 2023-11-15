The Big Picture Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, leaving Earth's Mightiest Heroes in need of a new leader.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker stepped down from the project amicably, allowing him to focus on other projects for Marvel Studios.

The fate of the crossover release date remains uncertain, as a new director must be found for the film set to release on May 1, 2026.

Destin Daniel Cretton will no longer direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker was announced to helm the project shortly after last year's San Diego Comic-Con. According to Deadline, Cretton and Marvel Studios agreed to the decision on amicable terms, with the director now focusing on the other projects he's currently developing for the company. It's unclear if the crossover will have to be delayed, with its current release date set for May 1, 2026. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are looking for a new leader.

Even if Cretton won't get to direct the next time the Avengers assemble, he's still attached to work on a sequel to Shang-Chi after he's done with the production of Wonder Man, a Marvel Cinematic Universe television series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero. The ongoing relationship between the studio and the filmmaker confirms that Cretton is still being considered for future projects, despite the fact that he won't be able to work on the next Avengers movie. Filming on Wonder Man will resume after Thanksgiving, going in front of the cameras for the first time since it was stopped due to the recently concluded strike organized by SAG-AFTRA.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced Simu Liu as the titular character, a young man who didn't know what happened to his father years before the events of the movie took place. When fate reunites him with his sister, Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), it's time for them to finally confront their father about how they were treated in the past, and his obsession with finding a way to bring their mother back to life. The biggest obstacle in their path was the fact that their father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), was the Marvel super villain known as The Mandarin. The movie was released to critical acclaim, cementing Cretton as a star director to watch in the MCU.

The Uncertain Future of the MCU

Close

While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently keeping its title and supposed premise, Cretton stepping away continues to indicate some gears turning behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios. After Jonathan Majors was at the center of multiple controversies over the course of this year, and the reception some recent MCU projects have met, the studio hasn't confirmed or denied if their plan still consists in making the Avengers fight the actor's Kang the Conqueror. Even the recent conclusion of the second season of Loki placed Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief as the person in control of the multiverse's flow of time. But nothing is set in stone until an official announcement from the studio.

Until then, read up on everything we know about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and stay tuned to Collider for updates.