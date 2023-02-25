Jeff Loveness is the writer of the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which officially began Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a few years time, he will also be writing the next Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, meaning that he will be playing a major part in the series going forward. Especially when it comes to the new villain, Kang the Conqueror. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to interview Loveness and discussed all things Ant-Man as well as his future as the writer for the next Avengers film. One of the topics that came up is the 2025 film's director Destin Daniel Cretton, who Loveness believes will bring a new dimension to the Avengers team that hasn't been seen before.

Nemiroff asked Loveness about what made him excited to work with Cretton. The writer pointed to the intimacy Cretton he is able to convey through his directing as seen in his previous work:

"I went to see Short Term 12 by myself in the Laemmle theater over on Sunset … I think the theater name changed, but I remember I saw that and was barely in the theater, you know, a little indie movie. But man, there is that scene in Short Term 12 where LaKeith Stanfield finally opens up to Brie Larson. It’s just incredible acting. And I remember thinking, this is obviously phenomenal writing and acting, but the directing is so intimate. Couple that with Jonathan Majors’ performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco where he’s so tender and so quiet and so deliberate."

Loveness continues by saying that Majors and Cretton will be able to make a fantastic villain working together through just the direction:

"Take me out of the equation, you know? [Laughs] Throw me out the window! Maybe the internet would love that, I don’t know. [Laughs] But I think those two guys together are gonna make a villain for the ages, and I just want to serve them up the best meal that I can. But I think Destin has such a good control over character and quiet, and moments of human empathy and connection between each other."

Image via Marvel Studios

He also points to how the Avengers in the previous films have been co-workers but through Cretton, they might be able to create a stronger family dynamic in the Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

In a superhero movie, that’s make or break. The reason I love the X-Men are because they are a family. The Avengers are coworkers. The X-Men are a family. Or like the Fantastic Four, obviously, are a family. And so, I think to write an Avengers movie that has a bit more of a tender family kind of personal connection, even between their villains, I think will be really exciting to see. So I think Destin’s the right guy for the job.

Quantumania Is A Box Office Success But Critically Mixed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the third Ant-Man film and the 31st film in the MCU. Since its release on February 17, the film has become most commercially successful Ant-Man film so far at the box office, making $225 million at the global box office in its first weekend. While it has made the most money, Ant-Man 3 has received significantly poorer reviews than a majority of previous Marvel films. Collider’s Ross Bonaime gave the film a B- in his review, saying that, “Quantumania is a promising, but shaky start for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's just a shame it comes at the sake of the little guy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available in theaters.