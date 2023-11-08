The Big Picture LEGO unveils a new set featuring the Avengers Tower from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with 5,201 pieces and measuring over 35.5 inches tall.

The set includes 31 minifigure characters, including heroes like Captain America and Iron Man, as well as villains like Loki and the Chitauri. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige even has his own figure in the set.

The Avengers Tower has had a significant role in the MCU, being introduced as Stark Tower and later becoming the Avengers' headquarters. It was also involved in key moments like the Battle of New York and the creation of Ultron. LEGO fans can purchase this set for $499.99 USD starting November 24.

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will soon be able to build their own Avengers Tower. LEGO has unveiled a new set based on the superhero team's original headquarters in the MCU. In total, the LEGO set comes with 5,201 pieces.When assembled, the LEGO Avengers Tower is over 35.5 inches tall. The set, which is scheduled to be released on November 24, is selling for $499.99 USD.

The LEGO Avengers Tower also has the team's Quinjet, as well as the flying vehicle Loki used during the Battle of New York in 2012's The Avengers. The set also includes 31 minifigure characters. The heroes include Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Ant-Man, Wasp, and Nick Fury. The villains in the set include Loki and the Chitauri. There is also a figure of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who has been a producer for every MCU movie.

The tower was originally introduced as Stark Tower in the first Avengers movie. Later in the film, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) took over the tower and used it to open a wormhole for the Chitauri to invade Earth. The tower was also the setting for one of the MCU's most iconic scenes, where the Hulk grabbed Loki and smacked him against the ground multiple times. After the Battle of New York, the tower became the Avenger's headquarters. In 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, the tower was also where Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) created Ultron, who would later become a villain. At the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, the team moved to a new headquarters, where they would work for the rest of "The Infinity Saga." In 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) told Peter Parker (Tom Holland) that Tony had sold the tower.

Grab Your LEGO Set Before The Avengers Assemble Again In Two Upcoming Movies

Although it has been a few years since the team was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, the heroes of the MCU will assemble again in two upcoming movies. The fifth installment in the series will be Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, where the heroes will go up against the villain Kang, played by Jonathan Majors. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to be released on May 1, 2026. About a year later, it will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. Avengers: Secret Wars will conclude the franchise's "The Multiverse Saga."

While we wait, the LEGO Avengers Tower will be available to purchase for $499.99 USD on November 24. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The Avengers Release Date May 4, 2012 Director Joss Whedon Cast Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Rating PG-13 Runtime 143 minutes Main Genre Superhero

