What is grief, if not love persevering? A fine question, and one upon which you can reflect with this stunning new diorama of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's own Ship of Theseus, Vision (Paul Bettany), which is being released by Diamond Select Toys. A first look at the gorgeous model is being brought to you exclusively by Collider ahead of its debut at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

Inspired by the character created by the Avengers in order to combat the threat of Ultron in Avengers: Age of Ultron, the diorama shows the top half of Vision in battle stance, with the model bearing an uncanny resemblance to Bettany, who also played the character of JARVIS, the artificial intelligence installed in Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.)'s Iron Man suit, earlier in the MCU's run.

In the MCU, Vision is portrayed as a humanoid synthezoid with a vibranium-infused body, granting him superhuman strength, durability, and the ability to fly. He also possesses the Mind Stone on his forehead, which grants him numerous powers, including energy projection, density manipulation, and the ability to interface with computer systems.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Exclusive: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Marvel Movie Gallery Diorama Coming From Diamond Select Toys

A Brief History of Vision in the MCU

Throughout the MCU, Vision becomes an Avenger and plays a significant role in various films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His relationship with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), also known as Scarlet Witch, is explored and becomes a central element of his character arc. Vision is killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War in order to acquire the Mind Store embedded in his head, to Wanda's devastation.

The loss suffered by Wanda becomes the core storyline behind the Disney+ limited series, WandaVision, in which Wanda suffers from an emotional breakdown and creates a fictitious world where she and Vision have had a family, while S.W.O.R.D. scientists reassemble Vision's original body and send him after Wanda. Wanda's creation of Vision restores the reassembled Vision's memories, and he flees in order to rediscover his own purpose.

Diamond Select Toys will unveil the diorama live on Wednesday July 19th at SDCC's Booth 2607. Pre-orders for the diorama will begin on Friday July 21st at diamondselecttoys.com. Standing at 6" tall, 1/6 scale, the diorama will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2024, and will be priced at $130. Be sure to check out Diamond's website for other busts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including iconic characters like The Hulk, Deadpool, Wolverine, Iron Man, and more.