The Avengers franchise is one of the most popular of all time, a game-changer that redefined how audiences consumed superhero stories. It's also brought in some of the most money at the box office ever, with Avengers: Endgame currently being the second highest-grossing film of all time, sitting at an incredible $2.7 billion. The franchise remains the blueprint for the shared cinematic universe, allowing each character to blossom throughout the continued story.

Still, with so many heroes and villains to juggle, the movies are bound to have some downsides in the character department. Indeed, not every character can be a hit, despite the filmmakers' and actors' best intentions. Whether it be a case of poor writing, inaccurate representation or underutilization, these characters are the worst in each of the Avengers' movies, never quite landing the way filmmakers wanted them to.

1 Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner)

'Marvel's The Avengers' (2012)

While Marvel's The Avengers was an incredible kick-off to the MCU's Avengers, one of the major downsides that had fans complaining for years was the poor utilization of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). With him being brainwashed to be Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) servant at the beginning of the film and not breaking free until right before the big final battle, fans of the character felt very slighted by the way he was presented.

A brainwashing plot like this could have been far more compelling had it been done after the first act, when audiences were already attached to these characters' relationships. If done a bit later film, the betrayals committed and the battles fought between the Avengers would have hit way harder. But the way it was done resulted in Hawkeye feeling like an afterthought as if he was shoehorned into the film. The plot was also a waste of two-time Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, who had to wait for years before receiving any major attention from the MCU.

2 Ultron (James Spader)

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Ultron is by far one of the most popular villains for the Avengers in the comic books and other Avengers media. His cold, calculating, and murderous personality is horrifying, and his ability to connect and control any technology makes him absurdly powerful. While James Spader was genuinely the perfect casting for Ultron in the MCU, the writing of the character was a bit of a disappointment to fans of the Avengers. His design, which featured a moving mouth, was also seen as pretty lackluster.

The villain depicted in Avengers: Age of Ultron is a far cry from the one known by audiences all around the world. Rather than the cold and calculating personality he is known for (being artificial intelligence and all), Ultron was a poor man's Tony Stark, complete with a more humorous demeanor and never quite capturing the robot's murderous and cold persona. While the film plays it off by implying that it's Stark's side of the robot coming out, no one would have complained or noted confusion if that wasn't a part of the character at all. Ultron is also very easily dispatched, reducing this so-called "age of Ultron" to nothing more than a few days.

3 Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War is arguably the best of The Avengers films. Ironically, it's not hard to find a character that could be deemed "the worst." When the team of Avengers on Titan went toe-to-toe with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in hopes of taking the Infinity Gauntlet from him, they got extremely close to succeeding... until Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) had one moment of weakness. When it's revealed that Thanos murdered Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) for the Soul Stone, seconds before Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) can get the Gauntlet off, Quill loses his cool and begins mercilessly punching Thanos in the face for murdering the love of his life. This wakes Thanos up and spells the end for the Avengers and half of the universe.

While Quill was actually written very well, and the moment audiences dislike him for is very much in character, it can't be denied that his actions directly led to the Avengers losing the battle. Couldn't he have shot Thanos with his gun? The punchi-to-the-face choice reads a bit more like a narrative device to make the Avengers lose the battle, adding to the scene's infamy. It might not be fair to blame him entirely for the blip, but the character still faced a ton of backlash from viewers walking out of theaters in 2018.

4 Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The worst character in Avengers: Endgame is not a case of bad writing for the character herself but rather bad writing for the plot, which affects how the character is utilized overall. At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, it's revealed that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) survived the blip. Thus, going into Avengers: Endgame, many expected this absolute powerhouse of a character to bring the heat in the fight against Thanos. Larson was a big part of the promo tour and marketing, hinting that Carol would play a large role in the final film.

While she was a huge help to the Avengers in Act One's ambush on Thanos and bringing Tony and Nebula (Karen Gillan) home, she actively disappears for the rest of the film until the middle of the big final battle to be used as a deus ex machina of sorts. She has no true character, which is disappointing given that she had so much potential to be more. Instead, Captain Marvel was used as just a plot device to help ambush Thanos, then take down some ships and deliver the Gauntlet in Act Three. It's an insult to Larson, an Oscar-winning actress, and the fans of the character, who eagerly awaited to see her as a full-time Avenger.

