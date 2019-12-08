‘Avenue 5’ Release Date & Time Announced in Even Funnier New Trailer

0

From the looks of the newest trailer for HBO’s Avenue 5, it feels like HBO might have another must-see comedy hit on their hands. The series will arrive on HBO in 2020 and comes from Veep creator Armando Iannucci. Avenue 5 stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Nikki Amuka-Bird and is set in the future where a spaceship cruise experiences a technical difficulty and nobody knows how to best solve the problem.

The newest trailer for Avenue 5 is even better than the teaser trailer. Not only do we learn the series will debut on HBO on Thursday, January 19, 2020 at 10/9c, but we also get a better sense of the plot. Things kick off when cruise ship traveling through space, the Judd, suffers major technical malfunctions and throws the ship’s passengers and crew into disarray on par with The Poseidon Adventure. With the ship’s crew, led by Laurie’s Ryan Clark, trying to keep the ship’s guests calm and happy (which would be all well and good if they weren’t a combination of bumbling, selfish, blithely unaware, or too focused on the positives to focus on the negatives), the control team back on Earth is scrambling to find ways to help them out. Unfortunately, the wheels of corporate protocol and the bureaucracy of space travel impinge the team’s efforts to get everyone safely back home.

Where the first teaser felt like it went a bit soft on the jokes, the official trailer makes it clear this is absolutely, 100% an Iannucci-created show. The jokes cut harder (notably Gad’s character, Herman Judd, who has some tip-top one-liners), the side-eyes are more deeply felt, and the fast-paced jabs that slice-and-dice before you even know what happened which are reminiscent of Veep land so well. Avenue 5 looks to be the perfect show for those missing the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-led comedy or in search of something fresh in the new year.

Avenue 5 premieres on HBO on Thursday, January 19 at 10/9c. For more on what’s coming to HBO 2020, check out the cable channel’s lively preview.