‘Avenue 5’ Creator Armando Iannucci Gives an Exciting Update on Season 2

It hasn’t been too long since Season 1 of Armando Iannucci‘s new comedy, Avenue 5, wrapped. The series, which stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Lenora Crichlow, and Suzy Nakamura, spent its first season exploring the hilarious results of a luxury space-bound cruise ship suddenly veering off course and likely not getting back to Earth for decades rather than weeks.

Just a few weeks after the March 15 season finale, Iannucci offered updates on the forthcoming second season of Avenue 5 in the latest installment of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “How I’m Living Now” series. After sharing some news on how he is faring as Hollywood, like the rest of the world, has temporarily shutdown amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, Iannucci addressed what coming up next. The biggest to-do? Preparing Avenue 5 Season 2, which is still in the early stages of pre-production. The series creator shared,

“We’ve mapped out the first six episodes and the final three we’ll probably map out next month. But it’s basically about people in isolation. So, we’re just waiting to see what the mood might be as to how we pitch. Is it going to be bleak despair, or is it going to be very very silly? Or maybe silly despair? I don’t know. We tried to make season one as silly as possible, but it seems to have strangely become a kind of documentary about present day conditions.”

Iannucci also shared his feelings on what he believes is the hardest part about working on the next season of a comedy series amidst this pandemic. Artfully, Iannucci told THR:

“It’s been good to try and think of things that make you laugh and make everyone else laugh. I think the hardest bit, though, is the open-ended nature now and because I’m so used to working to a deadline, we’re inventing deadlines. So, that that’s been the hardest bit – adjusting to that kind of uncertainty, and not knowing the environment in which it is then going to be made and broadcast. It’s a challenge. It’s an interesting challenge.”

While Iannucci refrained from sharing any new and specific teases about what’s to come on Avenue 5, his insights both big and small are pretty reassuring. It’s unclear what kind of production timeline Avenue 5 is currently working on, but it’s likely Season 2 will be delayed and an estimate on when the new season will premiere will depend on when Hollywood as a whole gets back into production mode.

Avenue 5 Season 1 is now available to stream on HBO Go. For more, check out our round-up of the best TV shows on HBO of all time.