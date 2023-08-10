This December, The Walt Disney Company will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Since its founding by Walt and Roy Disney, the company has been a pioneer and trendsetter of the animation industry, releasing some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful animated movies of all time. In November, their 62nd animated film, Wish, will premiere.

With such a large catalog, it's natural that not every movie is going to be a smash hit. Disney has had its fair share of movies that can be considered unremarkable, but they still offer a good time if nothing else is available.

10 'The Aristocats'

Duchess (Eva Gabor) lives with her children as the pets of an elderly French opera singer, who intends to leave her fortune to them. This prompts her greedy butler, Edgar (Roddy Maude-Roxby), to dispose of the cats in the countryside. They soon meet a stray named Thomas O'Malley (Phil Harris), who falls for Duchess and agrees to take them back to Paris.

The Aristocats was the first movie to come out after the death of Walt, and the studio wanted to play things safe. As such, it has a much softer tone and lots of filler aimed at entertaining young children. On the plus side, Edgar makes for a funny villain, and the songs are catchy, especially "Everybody Wants to Be a Cat".

9 'Oliver and Company'

Oliver (Joey Lawrence) is an orphaned kitten living on the streets of New York City. He meets a street-wise dog named Dodger (Billy Joel), whom Oliver follows back to the home of his master, Fagan (Dom DeLuise). They adopt Oliver into their family, but he also gets picked up by a lonely girl named Jennifer (Natalie Gregory).

This movie sanitizes a lot of the themes of Oliver Twist by setting it in the modern day and making the characters animals. Examples include making Fagan into a more sympathetic character and putting an emphasis on family and friendship over the plight of orphans and child labor. Still, it has a great soundtrack, and its art style effectively captures the look and feel of New York.

8 'Dinosaur'

As an egg, the Iguanodon, Aladar (DB Sweeney), was taken from his nest and dropped on an island inhabited by lemurs. He lives among them into adulthood, until a meteor shower destroys their home. After swimming to the mainland, Aladar finds a herd of dinosaurs crossing a desert to reach their Nesting Grounds.

Dinosaur is a visually impressive movie, combining beautiful landscapes with some decent CGI models for 2000. The musical score by James Newton Howard is also one of Disney's best, with iconic tracks like, "The Egg Travels," and "Crossing the Desert." Sadly, the film is weighed down by anachronistic dialogue and bad comic relief.

7 'Robin Hood'

With Richard I (Peter Ustinov) off fighting the third crusade, his brother, John (Peter Ustinov), rules England and taxes its citizens. Their only hope is Robin Hood (Brian Bedfort), who steals from John and distributes his gold among the peasants. John labels him an outlaw and tasks the Sherif of Nottingham (Pat Buttram) with his capture, but Robin always evades him with the help of his Merry Men.

In terms of animation, Robin Hood might be Disney's laziest production. The vast majority of this film is made by re-using the same shots or tracing over animation from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Jungle Book, The Aristocats, and more. It fairs much better with the story, characters, and tone, which combine to make a fun action-adventure film.

6 'The Sword in the Stone'

While out hunting with his adoptive brother, Arthur (Rickie Sorensen, Robert Reitherman, and Richard Reitherman) falls into the hut of the wizard, Merlin (Karl Swenson). Since Merlin can see into the future, he knows Arthur will be important, and becomes his tutor. Their lessons involve transforming into animals, animated objects, and deadly brushes with predators and rival wizards.

The Sword in the Stoneis far from Disney's most polished production: it re-uses lots of animation from itself and older movies, and the editing regarding Arthur's voice actors is laughably bad. Despite this, the use of magic allows for lots of creative scenarios and encourages young audiences to learn alongside Arthur. Merlin is also one of Disney's best mentors thanks to his eccentricities and his bickering with his talking owl, Archimedes (Junius Matthews).

5 'The Rescuers'

When a message for help is discovered in a bottle, the Mouse Rescue Aid Society gathers to decide who should answer it. Ultimately, their Hungarian representative, Miss Bianca (Eva Gabor) is chosen, and he picks the janitor, Mr. Bernard (Bow Newhart) as her partner. Their investigation takes them all the way to Florida, where a young girl named Penny (Michelle Stacy) is being forced to recover the world's largest diamond.

The Rescuers is Disney's highest-grossing movie of its dark age, and parts of it still hold up. Bernard and Bianca have a good relationship and the villain, Madam Medusa (Geraldine Page) is entertaining. However, the little girl sometimes tries too hard to be cute, and most of the side characters are forgettable.

4 'Brother Bear'

The day of Kenai's (Joaquin Phoenix) totem ceremony goes from bad to worse: his totem is a bear, which he despises, he loses the tribe's salmon stores to a bear and watches his oldest brother die facing said bear. He manages to kill the bear in a fit of vengeance, but the ancestral spirits condemn this and transform him into a bear. Meanwhile, Kenai's last brother, Denahi (Jason Raize), thinks he has lost his whole family and takes up the hunt.

Brother Bear comes so close to being a great movie. The message about the cycle of vengeance is great, and the idea of turning into an animal to learn a lesson is not bad in principle. What brings it down is the tone of the second act, which is silly, full of anachronistic jokes, and saddled with some of Disney's most annoying characters.

3 'Winnie The Pooh'

It's a beautiful day in the Hundred Acre Wood and Winnie the Pooh (Jim Cummings) intends to spend it with his friends and eating honey. Unfortunately, Eeyore (Bud Luckey) has lost his tail again, so his friends hold a competition to find him a new one. Later, Christopher Robins (Jack Boulter) disappears, and a misinterpretation of a note leads everyone to assume he has been taken by the monstrous Backson (Huell Howser).

This is the last traditionally animated movie released by Disney, and it's a shame it doesn't get talked about more often. It does a great job of re-creating the feel of the original Pooh shorts, including interactions with the narrator (John Cleese), and timeless and unforgettable songs. Its biggest sin would probably be not bringing back legacy voice actors like Ken Samson for Rabbit and Peter Cullen for Eeyore.

2 'The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad'

Through the framing device of a library, two classic tales from the United Kingdom and The United States are brought to life with Disney animation. First is The Wind in the Willows, which sees J. Thaddeus Toad (Eric Blore) get into some trouble involving a motor car. Then, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow tells the story of Ichabod Crain (Bing Crosby) and his faithful meeting with the Headless Horseman.

This film was the last one to come out during Disney's wartime era and is the best of the bunch. The two stories are both well told, with great pacing, lovable characters, and good music by Crosby. The climax with The Headless Horseman is also well remembered for its tension and terrifying finish.

1 'The Rescuers Down Under'

A young boy named Cody (Adam Ryen), who can talk to animals, saves a golden eagle named Marahute (Frank Welker) and is taken to her nest. On his way home, he is captured by a poacher named McLeach (George C. Scott), who wants to capture the eagle. A mouse witnesses the kidnapping and sends it to the Rescue Aid Society, which assigns Bernard and Bianca to the case.

This sequel surpasses the original but sadly got buried beneath the bigger successes of the Disney Renaissance. While not on the same level as Beauty and the Beast or The Lion King, it still has a good story and terrific animation. The moments of Marahute flying are especially breathtaking given the time period.

