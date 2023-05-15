From filmmaker Adam McKay - the man behind the apocalyptic political satire Don't Look Up, which took Netflix by storm in December 2021 - comes Average Height, Average Build. Boasting an all-star cast, Average Height, Average Build centers on a bizarrely unconventional serial killer who is determined he will not give up on his murder sprees. Although details surrounding the movie are currently being kept tightly under wraps, we here at Collider have gathered everything we know so far about the upcoming dark comedy into this helpful guide.

When and Where Can You Watch Average Height, Average Build?

Average Height, Average Build was announced on March 24, 2023. Alongside this, it was confirmed that McKay's script for the movie was already complete, and he was therefore already in the process of sending it out to studios and streaming services at the time of the announcement. It was also revealed that McKay wished to begin filming the movie by late summer or early fall.

In late April 2023, it was officially announced that Average Height, Average Build had been acquired by streaming giant Netflix. This collaboration marks a reunion between McKay and Netflix - the platform of his previous record-breaking movie Don't Look Up, which quickly rose to Netflix's second-most-popular movie of all time across the globe.

You can, of course, expect to see Average Height, Average Build on Netflix on the day of its release. At present, a limited theatrical release is unconfirmed, but we believe (as with Don't Look Up) it could precede the streaming release.

In regard to when exactly you can expect to see the movie, there is no set-in-stone date at present. Going off of McKay's suggested filming window - as well as taking into account the writer's strike affecting many television shows and movies - it's likely Average Height, Average Build will release mid-2024 at the earliest, since McKay presumably wants to get the film out during the 2024 Presidential Election.

What Is Average Height, Average Build About?

Image via Netflix

Average Height, Average Build is a darkly comedic political satire following a brazen serial killer desperate to continue his crimes. Striving to ensure his murders are as easy and uncomplicated as possible, the killer hires a lobbyist in the hopes of changing the law surrounding illegal killings. However, in the process of this campaign, he is hounded by a retired police officer hot on his trail. The killer must try to evade the determined officer because, whether he succeeds in changing the law or not, he intends to carry on with the cold-blooded murders.

The official logline for the film, per Netflix, reads:

A frustrated serial killer meets a state lobbyist and chemistry ensues.

Who's in the Cast of Average Height, Average Build?

Images via Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson (The Batman) plays the eccentric serial killer, with Academy Award nominee Amy Adams (who collaborated with McKay on the Oscar-nominated movie Vice) joining him as the lobbyist. Academy Award nominee Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) plays the retired officer desperate to catch Pattinson's killer. Also featuring in as-yet-unnamed roles are Academy Award nominee Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), and Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall). Netflix teased that more big names are expected to be announced soon, and McKay is certainly a filmmaker who can bring together a stacked cast.

Is There a Trailer for Average Height, Average Build?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Average Height, Average Build just yet. Be sure to keep an eye on our coverage to be the first to know when it's released.

In the meantime, check out the trailer for McKay's Netflix sensation Don't Look Up below. The two-minute trailer will clue you in on exactly what to expect regarding McKay's genius ability to put a darkly comedic spin on even the most serious of premises.

Who Made Average Height, Average Build?

Filmmaker Adam McKay will direct, write, and produce Average Height, Average Build via his production company Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick joins McKay in a production role. The two have previously collaborated on projects such as Don't Look Up, Succession, and Vice.

