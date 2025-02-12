Pop-punk's reigning princess Avril Lavigne is officially set to make her debut at the prestigious Warped Tour. The traveling rock tour was established back in 1995 and was declared the largest traveling music festival in America. Now, after six years out of action, the tour is set to hit the road with punk royalty leading the charge. Revealing the news in an Instagram announcement, Lavigne is disrupted backstage by a surprise heart-shaped cake in Warped Tour's signature colors. The words "DC June 14&15" are seen brandishing the cake before the songstress announces: "Warped Tour is coming back! That’s right, let’s celebrate, see you soon, D.C.!”

The tour tees up perfectly with the "Complicated" hitmaker's widely anticipated Greatest Hits Tour, which is also expected to make a stop in Washington. Expressing her excitement regarding finally playing the iconic tour, she told Rolling Stone: “So many of the bands I grew up listening to got their start playing this legendary tour and many of my friends are nostalgic for those parking lot summers, so I’m excited to be a part of this new rendition.” Lavigne is set to join a line-up glittered with rock legends including Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Blessthefall, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to name a few.

Avril Lavigne Made Her Return to the Stage in 2024

The "Sk8r Boi" singer's Greatest Hits Tour marked her return to the stage last year with her legion of fans jumping at the opportunity to see and hear her hit tracks live. The nostalgic appetite for the tour is so vast that it has been extended into 2025. Lavigne first shot to fame back in 2002 with her album Let Go which featured her signature angsty pop-punk sound and tracks that would go on to be hailed for decades to come including "Sk8er Boi," "I'm with You," and "Complicated."

The announcement isn't even the first slab of good news to come for pop-punk fans this week. Just yesterday it was announced that a comedy inspired by punk icons Green Day is officially in production. The film, titled New Years Rev, is set to pull inspiration from the years the group spent touring as teenagers. Pitching itself as a coming-of-age story of three teens played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, Ryan Foust, who hit the road to Los Angeles after they mistakenly come under the impression that they are opening for punk icons Green Day on New Year's Eve. The film does not yet have a release date.

You can find out more on how to get tickets for Lavigne's Warped Tour debut here.