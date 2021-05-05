Between Someone Great and her animated series Carmen Sandiego, Gina Rodriguez has found a niche for herself at Netflix, which has just released a trailer for her latest movie, Awake.

Mark Raso (Kodachrome) directed the thriller, which finds the world in the grips of mass hysteria after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity's ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race.

When ex-soldier Jill (Rodriguez) discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

Rising star Arianna Greenblatt (Love and Monsters) plays Rodriguez's daughter, and the supporting cast includes Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, Barry Pepper and Jennifer Jason Leigh, the latter of whom previously worked with Rodriguez on Annihilation.

Awake looks like a decent starring vehicle for Rodriguez, an exceptional actress who has become a key piece of talent for Netflix. Audiences likely would've slept on this movie had it been released in theaters in the middle of summer, but it should attract tens of millions of viewers on the streaming service, which has done well with star-driven, mid-budget movies like Outside the Wire with Anthony Mackie.

Check out the Awake trailer below, and let me know if you plan to stay up late to watch this one when it hits Netflix on Wednesday, June 9.

