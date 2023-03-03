Recently, Variety reported that the Golden Globes are looking for a new broadcast partner starting in 2024 now that its contract with NBC is up. NBC is once again in the fray among the many interested parties in securing the rights to air this event, but streamers are also said to be reaching out about scoring the Golden Globes. It’s no shock that streaming services are angling to get a long-running awards program like the Golden Globes, but what was shocking was that the prospect of the Globes moving from NBC to a streamer didn’t fill my heart with immediate dread. On the contrary, award shows might just thrive moving over to streamers.

The Current Problem With Award Shows

Let’s not beat around the bush here: modern televised award shows are in a weird state, but not necessarily the weird state broadcasters think they’re in. Like clockwork, every year after the Oscars, an ABC executive or some high-ranking official at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will get on their hands and knees to apologize for this year’s live viewership ratings and promise they’ll do better next year. Yet, the 94th Academy Awards was the most-viewed non-sports program on linear television in 2022. Ditto the 91st Academy Awards ceremony in 2019, which towered over all but three other TV programs (a trio of football games) among all non-streaming programming that year.

The Golden Globes, meanwhile, fell off a cliff in terms of overall viewership in 2021 and 2023, but that was initially due to COVID-19 impacting how many people saw the nominated films before being a reflection of how rampant controversy had overshadowed the ceremony. Before then, with the exception of a stretch from 2008 to 2009, the Golden Globes consistently brought in between 16.8 and 20.9 million viewers. That’s a shockingly consistent reach, especially for a ceremony that’s often been reduced to a punchline. Yet, all these award shows are always being touted around town as being not just in need of more people from one or two demographics but devastated in viewership.

Awards Show Viewership Isn't as Dire as We Think

We always get a deluge of think pieces claiming these award shows are now broken beyond repair in terms of the audiences they attract. “Nobody watches the Oscars, they’re out of touch!” movie theater owners and public figures like Jimmy Kimmel bemoan as they whine about how billions would watch the ceremony if only the Academy Awards would nominate movies with multiple Spider-Men rather than (blech!) foreign-language masterpieces like Drive My Car. Every year we go through this same discourse, which just results in the Oscars doing strained and cringeworthy bits in order to generate “discussion” and “expand” the viewership of the Oscars. Remember the 83rd Academy Awards that featured an extended bit where clips from Oscar-nominated movies were Autotuned? Or when the 94th Academy Awards ground to a halt so BTS could wax poetic on how much they loved Disney movies? That was very successful in getting young people to watch the show.

In reality, getting superhero movies or fantasy blockbusters or what have you on the show won’t necessarily increase ratings. The viewership of these ceremonies is, dare I say, fine. I’ll even go as far as to say there isn’t a viewership problem with the Oscars, period, while other award ceremonies like the Golden Globes have way bigger woes to deal with than just decreasing viewership. However, these broadcast ratings are all executives care about. ABC executives are always acting like the sky is falling when it comes to the Oscars and how many eyeballs it attracts. Maybe it’s time then for these kinds of programs to move to a platform where that’s less of a concern.

Streaming Could Allow Awards Shows the Length They Need

Streamers are not a utopian haven where everything is perfect. Just ask the creators of abruptly canned streaming shows like 1899. However, for award shows, streamers could be a welcome change of pace in many ways. For one thing, the steadfast refusal on the part of streamers to ever release viewership data means that these productions no longer have to be obsessed with reaching 80 million people nor do they have to be concerned about alienating advertisers. It’s doubtful the Oscars will suddenly go avant-garde in its presentation on a streamer, but there could be a little more flexibility to try new things with a home like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix. Plus, not having to be consumed with worry over what’s considered “plunging” viewership by ABC executives would surely result in some more creatively liberating ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the home of a streamer could also help these award shows in another key area: length. On broadcast networks, award shows like the Oscars going overtime are inevitable but also a nightmare. Local news broadcasts get delayed or even canceled entirely because of this turn of events while nationwide late-night programming also has to get shifted around. The finite space on the schedule for a traditional TV network means that every second counts and puts extra pressure on everybody involved in the program. On streaming, that’s no longer an issue. The event would still happen live, but there’d be no more worries about bumping or impacting a production that’s supposed to air right afterward. It could also give more wiggle room on how long speeches could go and, best of all, no more nonsensical things like reducing categories like Best Editing to commercial breaks in an ill-advised attempt to “save time.”

Streamers Could Earn a More Respected Name for Themselves

Plus, being an annual event that could lend a sense of “prestige” or “legitimacy” to a streaming service, especially budding ones like Paramount+ or Peacock, could help ensure that any of these programs don’t get meddled with too much by their new streaming homes. In a worst-case scenario, one could imagine these award shows becoming just vessels to promote hot new Tubi or Roku programming. However, these award shows can likely keep themselves free of that just thanks to the legendary reputation they’ve developed. If you want to have all the polish and glamour that comes with being associated with the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards or Oscars, you’ll need to treat these productions right. Networks like ABC need to placate advertisers and the people behind these award shows. Streamers, on the other hand, can just focus on the award shows themselves.

Really, the upsides to the idea of streamers being the new default home of award shows are numerous. The only major downside is one that was brought up when the Tony Awards moved exclusively to Paramount+. Specifically, being stuck behind a paywall on a streaming service will limit the opportunities for people to watch award shows compared to these productions being shown on broadcast networks. That’s not just a minor issue, that’s a fatal flaw that does speak to how streaming makes some material more accessible while creating new ways to make certain projects even more out of reach. I don’t have an easy answer to that beyond just noting that this is one of many factors making it clear that streaming services should be more broadly accessible financially.

Still, in many ways, the idea of shifting award shows to streaming, particularly in terms of how it would benefit the ceremonies themselves, is enticing. It feels like award shows, even the biggest of the bunch like the Oscars, are fighting for their existence constantly in their current broadcast homes. Maybe on streaming, there can be a little more flexibility and stability for these long-running programs that, at their best, can make one appreciate a wide variety of different styles of artistic expression.