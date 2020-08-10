Netflix’s ‘Away’ Trailer Puts Hilary Swank on an Emotional Mission to Mars

Netflix has released the first trailer for Away, the new original series from co-creators Jessica Goldberg and Andrew Hinderaker which stars Hilary Swank. Away is just the latest TV role Swank has tackled in recent years, with previous credits on FX’s Trust and Netflix’s BoJack Horseman.

Now, Swank has her sights set toward the skies in Away. The trailer opens with astronaut Emma Green (Swank) sitting down with her teenage daughter, Lex, gifting her with a bracelet that connects Earth, the Moon, and Mars by chain links. Emma reassures her daughter that even though the mission she’s overseeing to Mars will last three years and take her hundreds of miles away, the two will always be connected. This kicks off a surprisingly stirring and heartfelt trailer that previews the emotional journey for Emma and her international crew — played by Ray Panthaki, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, and Vivian Wu — as they try to get to Mars while dealing through their respective personal dramas so far from home.

Make sure you have a tissue or two handy as you watch this trailer because it will leave you misty-eyed. Away looks to offer the right balance of drama and action, with Swank delivering what will likely be another standout performance. Away also seems to be treading into the same prestige TV territory as Sean Penn‘s short-lived Hulu space drama The First. Unlike The First, Away appears to trade the dourness for a hefty dose of heartfelt, which very much sells me on watch and should sell you, too.

Away will be released on Netflix on September 4. Watch the full trailer and check out the latest poster below. For more, here’s the updated release calendar for new Netflix original movies.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.

Here’s the official Away synopsis and a brand new poster for the Netflix show: