Robert Eggers’ must-see theatrical spectacle The Northman contains a formula that should have it gang busting through the box office: a period setting, high drama, big performances, and even bigger set pieces. Placing Vikings on the island of Hrafnsey and the warrior prince Amleth on a path to avenge his father, it is the epitome of a classic revenge fable.

RELATED:

Movies Like 'The Northman' to Watch Next For More Dark Revenge Stories

Audiences have a tendency to gravitate toward the revenge picture, which can be positioned in seemingly any era or scenario. Whether transporting moviegoers to Ancient Rome, the Civil War, or the Victorian era, great revenge movies deliver major payoffs and enter the psyche of its avenger who, if the film succeeds, is as complex and rich as his period setting.

Django Unchained (2012)

While many films lose their shock value to the desensitization of audiences, there may never come a time when it will be hard to convince anyone why Django Unchained was controversial. A slavery epic through the lens of the spaghetti western full of reprehensible, yet period-accurate language, movie stars, and even humor, the film handles the American epidemic of pre-Civil War slavery with no holds barred.

Unchained puts Django (Jamie Foxx) on a mission to find his wife Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), find a partner in Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz), and conceive a plan to infiltrate a slaveholders' plantation in Mississippi. Tarantino fires all cylinders on his reputation as a master of the revenge film filling his vision with style, suspense, and excellent performances. Django ultimately completes his quest for vengeance after the audience has been put through two horrific scenes featuring Mandingo fighting and attack dogs. Unchained is a movie whose message continues to be relevant today, making it an unquestionably brutal watch.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Set in the Dickensian 19th century Victorian England with allusions to the working class, Sweeney Todd is a musical of the darkest fare. Centered around a serial killer (Johnny Depp) whose day job is a barber and whose accomplice (Helena Bonham Carter) helps him convert his corpses into mincemeat pies for profit, the story pulls its narrative into the occupations of its culprits, the razor and the oven.

Set in the slums of London, Todd’s revenge for his slain family and his incarceration is inflicted on society in response to the actions of the corrupt Judge (Alan Rickman) who represents the aristocratic class. Through gorgeous visuals and a faithful adaptation of the famously difficult libretto, the film is a portrait of obsession and madness and the all-consuming nature of revenge which greatly affects its character’s psychology through gothic transformation.

Unforgiven (1992)

Unforgiven was nothing less than a force in the early 90s with high box office receipts, multiple Oscars including Best Picture, and the sealing of Eastwood’s legacy as a filmmaker and an icon of the American Western. Set in the American Old West of 1880 in Big Whiskey Wyoming, the film places its protagonist William Munni (Clint Eastwood), a murdering outlaw on one final job. It’s a deconstruction of the archetype since his cowboy doesn’t rescue an innocent and instead is on a mission to collect a bounty.

RELATED:

From 'The Last Kingdom' To 'The Northman': Vikings You'd Want To Ride Into Battle With

Like The Northman, the film is obsessed with its character’s past, which here is looked upon with great regret. The film borrows generously from Homer’s The Illiad, in that Achilles and Munni while deploring their past actions as killers are ultimately driven to return to their violent ways after a close friend is killed. It’s everything one may look for in a historical epic with references to the period (the relationship between Americans and the British; saloons and brothels) and a villain who symbolizes the evil of its time with Gene Hackman’s embodiment of the Jim Crow South.

Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator was a film so big that it defined a moment. As the world turned the corner into the 2000s, it permeated culture, ideology, theatres, and living rooms. Inspired by Daniel P. Mannix's 1958 book Those About to Die and set in Barbaric Ancient Rome the film illustrates the trajectory of Maximus (Russell Crowe), a powerful and well-loved Roman general who is thwarted by Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) who condemns his family to death in response to his father, Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) passing him over for Maximus as his heir.

While its accuracy is debatable, the film’s strength as a revenge story lies in the retribution of its payoff with audiences spectating how Maximus will rise over his slavery to defeat Commodus. The film was immortalized for its performances with a spineless Phoenix and a powerful Crowe leading the charge. Like The Northman, the film not only considers big drama and intense combat but is also full of soul and spirituality.

Munich (2005)

With the Israel Palestine conflict dividing political opinion more than ever before, Steven Spielberg’s Munich has aged surprisingly well. Based on the 1984 book Vengeance by George Jonas, the film depicts Operation Wrath of God, the Israeli government’s confidential Blacks Ops program which aimed to assassinate 11 members of the Palestine Liberation Organization implicated in the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Politically complex, the film refrains from taking clear sides and instead presents a nuanced view of the situation. It envisions Israel’s actions as a counter-terrorist plot, debates the logistics and ethics of the mission with some having second thoughts about the grave consequences of their actions, and the final symbolism, one that shows peace may never be reached effectively removes the film from the payoff audiences were looking for. The Palestinians are humanized, primarily during a scene where the Mossad operatives while undercover must share a safe house with rival PLO members and discuss their homelands.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Gangs of New York envisions the Five Points in 1846 New York for what it was, a location that Charles Dickens claimed to be one of the worst slums on Earth and a New York that reconsiders how abolitionist its population was which is to say not very. Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) takes on the pugnacious and terrifying Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day Lewis) through the city’s seedy corruption and ruthlessness.

RELATED:

'The Northman' Scenes That Will Make You Question If You Could Survive Viking Times

Vallon must get close to Bill in order to avenge his father (Liam Neeson) who was the head of the Protestant Confederation of American Natives and who went to battle against Bill’s Dead Rabbits for control of the territory while the idea of immigration and America itself is explored by its most unforgivable. Like The Northman, Gangs of New York’s spectacle is a product of its grand scale with Scorsese using a massive sound stage to mount his vision. Scorsese and Eggers also see eye to eye in their mission to create an accurate text from its costumes, their look at day-to-day life, and the accents of their actors.

The Prestige (2006)

Christopher Nolan’s masterpiece which modestly sits between his first two Batman films begins as a revenge film before transforming into a tête-à-tête. The Prestige is a compelling story set near the end of a decrepit Victorian London portraying the rivalry between two illusionists who strive to mount their greatest trick.

The story considers both class warfare through the working-class Borden (Christian Bale) and the elitist showman Angier (Hugh Jackman) with a parallel War of the Currents handling the innovation of electricity between Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison. The Prestige ultimately finds power in its sheer unpredictability, but its story of vengeance is consumed by obsession, secrecy, and ultimately the sacrifice which puts Angier on his original path which has now surmounted to selfishness.

NEXT:

11 Movies Like 'The Northman' to Watch Next For More Dark Revenge Stories

'Walker: Independence' Prequel Ordered to Series at The CW

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Aaron Chan (7 Articles Published) Aaron Chan is a freelance writer and the principal owner and operator of SMACK Media, a Toronto pop culture blog. Aaron’s op-eds and news coverage is informed by his experience as a musician, cinephile, and entrepreneur. He holds a Business Management Diploma achieved in the pandemic, a wide intake of sacred journalism texts, and above all a key interest in and respect for popular art and culture. More From Aaron Chan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe