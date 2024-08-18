The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with Jackpot! director Paul Feig and star Awkwafina in this interview.

In Jackpot!, Awkwafina plays a character who must survive a deadly game when she becomes the accidental winner of a multi-billion dollar prize.

Feig and Awkwafina discuss action-packed stunts on a tight schedule, improvisation from a comedian-stacked cast, and whether we'll still be seeing that Crazy Rich Asians sequel.

Long overdue, comedian Awkwafina is taking on more feature-leading roles with this year's heartwarming Quiz Lady opposite Sandra Oh, and now in Paul Feig's star-studded comedy Jackpot! alongside John Cena. In this interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Feig and Awkwafina discuss very high highs of taking on this action-packed role and other exciting projects that aren't entirely off the table yet.

In the movie, Awkwafina is Katie Kim, the unlucky winner of the Grand Lottery in a dystopian society where it's now a free-for-all — whoever kills Katie claims the multi-billion dollar prize. In order to stay alive, Katie reluctantly teams up with Noel Cassidy (Cena), an amateur lottery protection agent who gets his own slice of the prize if Katie makes it to sunset.

During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read below, Feig and Awkwafina praise their cast of comedians, including Simu Liu, Ayden Mayeri, Holmes, and more, as well as share which scenes were most challenging throughout this "nail-biter" 40-day production. Awkwafina also hints that a sequel to Jon Chu's Crazy Rich Asians isn't completely off the table.

Jackpot! (2024) In the near future, a 'Grand Lottery' has been newly established in California - the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot. Release Date August 15, 2024 Director Paul Feig Cast John Cena , Awkwafina , Simu Liu , Seann William Scott , Marian Green , David Conk , Josh Diogo , Rosanna Scotto Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Rob Yescombe

There's Still Hope for a 'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel

Awkwafina's putting in a good word with Jon Chu!

COLLIDER: Awkwafina, you were missed at Comic-Con.

AWKWAFINA: I heard it was great. It’s nice to see you again.

It's always what we call an adventure. Before we jump into Jackpot!, I just have to start with an individual question for you. Do you think the Crazy Rich Asians sequel ever happens or have we reached the point where you think it's never happening?

AWKWAFINA: No, I don't think it's never happening, but I don’t know. I haven't heard news about it, is the truth. We're all still very close. I'm going to see Jon Chu in a couple of days, so maybe I'll mine him for some information when I do.

Then let me know. [Laughs]

AWKWAFINA: I will.

'Jackpot!' Hits the Jackpot With Comedians

Paul, I know you like to improvise on set, and you assembled a group that can do it. For both of you, were there any lines that are in the finished film that were improvised or things that came up at the last second?

PAUL FEIG: Yeah, there's a bunch. You have a great script, you've got great jokes in it, and then we have a bunch of alternate jokes. Then once you get on the set and you're there and everybody's interacting, John and Nora can really kind of go and play. Simu was playing, too, and there was a lot of stuff that they were doing that I wouldn't even dare pitch that they just were throwing at me and I just thought it was hilarious.

AWKWAFINA: I will say Paul also really assembled just an amazing supporting cast of people that I'm very close with to this day—Ayden Mayeri, Michael Hitchcock, Holmes, Taylor Ortega. These are all really, really amazing comedians. They were killing me. Especially the scene with Holmes when they were riffing, and then the scene with Ayden. There were so many lines. It's amazing working on a Paul Feig movie.

FEIG: Let everybody do their thing.