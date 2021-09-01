The second season of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens continues the show's joke-packed look at the wild life of a young millennial (Awkwafina) balancing her odd family with her own nascent adulthood. Key to the show, of course, is Nora's family, including father Wally (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn), and cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang) — all of whom have their own unique quirks that bring to life the very strange reality which Nora occupies.

In a two-on-one interview with Collider, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang got into how much fun is had on the set of the show, how Awkwafina (as both a star and co-creator) encourages them, and what they've most enjoyed getting to do as a part of the series. Also, Yang (a recent first-time Emmy nominee for his work on Saturday Night Live) also explains what it was like going between SNL and production on Season 2.

Collider: I want to start off by asking how you feel the show has evolved for you two, since Season 1.

BOWEN YANG: Well, I feel like Season 1, we were establishing the world. This sort of heightened, outrageous version of Queens and how Nora/Awkwafina's character was surviving in it as she was relating to her family. But I think, just on a narrative level, it's evolved in such a nice way, where now you're exploring in all these different generations of people in this family, how they grapple with identity and how they are evaluating what they want out of life and where they want to go. So, I just think that just makes for great storytelling.

LORI TAN CHINN: In Season 1, I thought the scripts were out, but then it took our input too, to kind of fine-tune everything. So, once that was established in Season 1, then they had more boundaries, or more leeway to do Season 2, because we helped develop the characters even more.

Image via Comedy Central

That actually was going to be something I asked about. Which is, what have the conversations been like about making sure that you're playing real characters.

CHINN: I've gotten nothing but encouragement from Nora/Awkwafina. We just have so much fun. She cracks up a lot and that's very encouraging. You could have cold-ass executives sitting there and not doing anything except whispering. Like, "Tell her to cut that out." So, she encourages us and we go further. Take a little bit more, we go further, take a little bit more. So, it's been a pleasure. A lot of fun.

YANG: Yeah. I think we would've fallen into a trap of just rehashing the same beats as last season, but the fact that we have, as Lori just said, expanded just in terms of performing and being given liberty to do things that we wouldn't have thought to do. The side effect of that is that we ended up kind of giving out these more emotionally rounded performances anyway and that the characters are given more dimension. So, it's nice that there's this cycle between taking risks and then having them pay off in a way that actually makes sense emotionally for everybody.

Something that's fun about this show is that it feels like there's nothing it couldn't potentially do. It doesn't feel like it's bounded in by strict rules.

YANG: It's a very elastic world and the rules are... Just, again, the laws of physics are sort of in terms of the reality of this world. It's just very expansive and silly, and there's just room for a lot of different kinds of humor, which is what I've always loved about the show. It's perfect for every kind of filter, every kind of approach to comedy, whether it's physical or ironic or metaphorical or conceptual. So, it's really great.

For you, Bowen, you're getting to play a character that's slightly different than the types that you've gotten to play on Saturday Night Live — you get to be more of a straight man here, so to speak. Is that something that you've been welcoming?

YANG: 100 percent. 100 percent, because one of the things that I kind of always wish for at SNL is to play the straight man, the straight person. Typically, if I'm writing something for myself — I'm going to name-drop — I'm not like a Mikey Day where I'm so good at just shining the light on something else while I'm the person who has authored the sketch. I'm usually the person who is at odds with the reality of the sketch or the world of the comedic piece. And yet, this crazy balance is struck on Nora From Queens for Edmond, where he is the straight man to Nora and a lot of situations, but then it's constantly being flipped where Nora is the straight man to me. But it never feels like lurch-y or disorienting or whiplash-y. It's always done in service of these characters and their relationship. It starts off as antagonizing. But then, as the season goes on, it really becomes quite heartfelt. And you get the sense that these two people who used to have nothing in common have really grown closer to each other.

Image via Comedy Central

Has it been a lot to balance going from one show to the other?

YANG: Yeah. We were shooting Season 2 of Nora From Queens like February to May. So, that was this considerable chunk of the second half of the season of SNL, and it was a lot of back and forth and at no point did I ever feel, in either case, dread or exhaustion about going back to either setting. It was just this wonderful accordion-style cadence to the way that I get to pack in a lot of dense work at SNL, but then go to Nora and have some space to really make choices about the character. And consider all the risks that I wanted to take and not take. So, it was really nice.

How many more people have started talking to you about having seen the first season after it launched on HBO Max?

CHINN: Walking on the streets improved. I get accosted or I get... People come up to me at least two or three times, and that probably will grow more. Not like Orange Is The New Black, where 30 people just kind of completely corralled me on 34th Street. That was just a scary thing. Maybe it's more than LA, but it's slowly growing.

YANG: We're very lucky that we get to do the week-to-week release on Comedy Central, and then to have it stream on a service right after it airs, after the season is done airing, is great for the people who end up liking to binge things more as their consumption style, as their diet style. So, yeah, it's nice that we really get to have the best of both worlds.

Did you notice a noticeable uptick?

YANG: It wasn't an uptick, necessarily. It was a different wave. It was just a new cohort of people who'd be like, "Oh my gosh, I finally saw it." People who don't happen to have Comedy Central. So, yeah, I did notice a renewed cycle of people discovering the show, which was really great.

Image via Comedy Central

What is something that your characters have gotten to do so far over the course of the seasons that you really enjoy? And what's something you hope you get to do if there was a Season 3?

CHINN: I've known this woman, this actress, she was in the business before I started in 1969. She plays one of the grandmas and I get to bitch slap her. And she loved it.

Were you like, "I've been waiting for this for a long time"?

CHINN: No, I love her. I love all of my grandmas and things like that, but it's fun that we get to really get to do something spicy and arm wrestle and all that kind of stuff. That's fun. They love it. I've said before that most of them are in the business for 20 years. And so, never had an opportunity. And I kind of called one up recently and I said, "I'm really sorry. I wish there were more for us to do." And she says, "Compared to all the kind of slimy stuff that I've been having to audition for, this is a pleasure. To do something fun." And so I'm really happy that they're enjoying themselves in playing these grannies.

What about you, Bowen?

YANG: I love anytime I get to just fully spin out and feel some rage. I'm not that angry of a person in real life. This is true when I do stuff on SNL, it's always fun to play a heightened emotion that lives in a much more organized place in sketch comedy. But it's just as fun to play Edmund in a way where either he's yelling or screaming or belting a high note. And what I hope to do in the future is... I don't know, maybe cut it with something that's more grounded. I get to do that a lot in Season 2. It really feels rounded out nicely. And I want to kind of move the fulcrum to favor that side a little bit more in the future. It's such a very abstract answer, but there you go.

New episodes of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens air Wednesdays on Comedy Central. Season 1 is also now streaming on HBO Max.

