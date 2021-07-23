Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is back for a second season and now we have a new trailer, for season 2 as well as an amazing line-up of special guest stars. The show features Awkwafina, Bowen Yang, BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn, and more as we follow Nora on her journey into young adulthood while living in Queens.

Nora is confronted with a lot in the trailer for Season 2, from a new job to her cousin wanting to be an actor and even a marriage proposal. In the first season, we saw as Awkwafina's Nora struggled to navigate her way through life without really knowing what she's doing and Season 2 right on track with Nora continuing her confused stumbling through adulthood.

This season is also packed with amazing guest stars! Appearing in the second season are Margaret Cho (All-American Girl), Alan Kim (Minari), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Ross Butler (To All The Boys: Always and Forever), Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Catherine Cohen (Search Party), Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things), Nancy Eng (Premium Rush), Fortune Feimster (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Judy Gold (Search Party), Stephanie Hsu (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kerri Kenney-Silver (Reno 911!), C.S. Lee (Dexter), Fay Ann Lee (Falling for Grace), Ajay Mehta (The Good Place), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method), Bea Soong (The Wives Of Henry Yuk), Aaron Takahashi (Yes Man), and Jade Wu (Luke Cage). Also returning from the first season are Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan 'Dumbfoundead' Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He.

Season 2 of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens premieres on Comedy Central on August 18. Check out the trailer for Season Two below.

