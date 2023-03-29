Comedy Central announced the return of its hit series Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens with a new teaser shared by Variety that shows Awkwafina is really, really, really trying in Season 3. She stars as Nora, a heightened, fictionalized version of herself surviving life in Queens, New York while trying to make her big break. Based heavily on her own experiences growing up, it follows her as she handles the hardships of young adult life with a little help from her family. She'll continue her struggle to become a larger-than-life figure on Comedy Central on April 26.

The teaser shows how chaotic things will get for Nora in the upcoming season, from animated hallucinations to claiming a giant acorn while continuing to navigate her work life. Her family is still there to support and test her like her cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang), who tries to help her by assessing her apparent reading hobby. She can't name a single title though, and he comes in for the save, telling her not to worry because "there aren't that many books." By the end, the whole family is enjoying their time together in the living room, ready to open another season together.

Renewed back in May 2022, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens could be taking its last bow with its upcoming run. If it is indeed the end, Awkwafina and the cast are looking to end it on a high note as the season "explores themes of identity and success" for Nora. She spoke to Collider ahead of her upcoming starring role in Renfield and addressed the potential end of the show and how everyone wanted to bring a smile to the fans' faces with a big, satisfying conclusion:

"Yeah, we’re doing all kinds of things this season. We went to Iceland. It could be our last season, so in that way, we really wanted to end it in a place that would make people feel good. Thank you for asking about that, I’m really excited for it, so thank you."

Image via Universal

What Else Is in Store for Season 3 of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens?

Season 3 will mark a first for Awkwafina too as she steps behind the camera for her directorial debut. She'll be one of four directors alongside Bill Benz, Jordan Kim, and Laura Murphy. Nora From Queens is her brainchild with Joy Ride writer Teresa Hsiao, and she stars alongside Yang, BD Wong, and Lori Tan Chinn. A ton of guest stars are also set up to join the main cast in the upcoming season with Jennifer Esposito, who'll coincidentally appear in Ray Romano's directorial debut Somewhere in Queens just days before the Season 3 premiere, set to appear in a recurring role alongside Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garafalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman.

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Returns for Season 3 on Comedy Central on April 26. Check out the new teaser below.