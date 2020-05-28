Awkwafina, Karen Gillan to Star in Action Comedy Described as ‘Barry’ Meets ‘Mean Girls’

After sharing the screen in Jumanji: The Next Level, Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are re-teaming to star in the action comedy Shelly, which is described as a cross between Mean Girls and Bill Hader‘s hitman series Barry.

Awkwafina stars as the title character, a young woman who was left so embarrassed by a high school prom prank a decade earlier that she grew up to become a ruthless assassin. When Shelly learns that her latest target is her former high school bully Dianna (Gillan), she can’t wait to carry out the contract, but when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly and brings her into the cool crowd, it’s up to Shelly to protect her former nemesis from a rival crew of assassins that have been hired to kill them both.

Veteran TV helmer Jude Weng (Fresh Off the Boat) is set to direct from a script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm, while Ian Bryce (Transformers) will produce via his eponymous production company. Will McCance will executive produce, while Katie Malott will serve as a co-producer. Bryce is currently working with UTA to shop the package to studios and streamers, which have been stockpiling scripts with the hope that the industry will be able to resume production at some point this summer. This sounds like a really fun one, and I look forward to seeing it come to fruition.

Awkwafina is coming off the success of The Farewell, and will soon be seen in Tate Taylor‘s crime drama Breaking News in Yuba County. She’s also set to co-star in Marvel’s Shang-Chi movie, as well as voice one of the leads in Disney’s animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon.

Gillan most recently appeared in The Call of the Wild, and she’ll soon be seen in another female assassin movie, Gunpowder Milkshake. She’s also slated to reprise her role as Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. and the Marvel series What If…?

Deadline broke the news about Shelly.