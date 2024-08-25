The Big Picture Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is a sitcom that is inspired by Awkwafina's own life and plays through the hilarious situations a 20-something can get into while trying to figure out what to do with her life.

The series has plays around with different story techniques like alternate universes and fantastical elements, but always maintains the heart of the story and the comedy.

Standout performances alongside Awkwafina include Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, and Bowen Yang, but there are also a ton of cameos like Natasha Lyonne, Stephanie Hsu, Margaret Cho, and Michael Bolton.

Awkwafina has had many super funny roles over the last few years, ranging from Crazy Rich Asians to Ocean's Eight. She even lent her unique voice to Raya and the Last Dragon, Kung Fu Panda 4, and as a talking seagull in the Little Mermaid remake. And the woman's got serious range: she earned a Golden Globe for her more dramatic turn in 2019's moving film, The Farewell. In her latest project, Awkwafina stars alongside John Cena in the buddy comedy, Jackpot!

But there is one role where the comedienne has truly gotten to show off the extent of her talents. Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, created a comedy in 2020 called Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens that is loosely based on her own life. Like her own life, her character is named Nora, and she lives with her dad and grandmother in Queens, New York. She's a normal young adult in her twenties who struggles to find her way in life (especially while flitting from one boring, low-paying job to another). But because Awkwafina and co-creator Teresa Hsiao (also responsible for the hilarious movie Joy Ride) put their spin on things, the series is far from depressing and is a delightfully kooky laugh riot.

'Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens' Is a Silly, Yet Relatable Comedy

Image via Comedy Central

The series, which originally aired on Comedy Central from 2020 to 2023, is able to use outside-the-box storytelling techniques (that often verge on fantasy) to add brightness and freshness to the comedy. Nora is someone who appreciates a good high, so many of her experiences are viewed through a cannabis haze. But this only adds to the hilarity and usually contributes to Nora finding herself in strange circumstances. Even though there are occasional cartoon characters that pop up and alternate universes, there are still storylines that always feel relatable. Nora often makes stupid decisions, self-sabotages, and constantly stresses about paying her bills. She has fights with her family, starts and then quits dead-end jobs, and relies on her friends to get her through tough moments. But she never allows herself to be stuck in a bad situation for long, and her family is the one constant that helps her stay grounded (especially her grandma).

The series has aired three seasons (with the first two seasons containing 10 episodes each, and Season 3 only having 7), and there are several incredibly funny episodes that show off Awkwafina's comedic timing and inventive humor. Episode 8 of Season 1 features Nora's grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) explaining her love story in "Grandma and Chill." But instead of just a simple flashback sequence, the storytelling is done in the style of a Korean drama — which includes Jamie Chung playing Young Grandma and a shirtless Simu Liu. It is both over-the-top funny and also quite creative. In Episode 2 of Season 2, Nora experiences an earthquake while she's in the middle of getting an MRI. This allows her to time-travel to 2003, where she goes on a mission to warn younger Nora about all the mistakes she will make in her life. It is both hysterically funny and completely understandable (who hasn't wished they could have steered their future self in a different direction?). The best episode of Season 3 takes place in Iceland, when her cousin, Edmund (Bowen Yang) thinks he's tracked down their long-lost relatives. Of course, in true Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens fashion, Nora meets a powerful Icelandic elf who turns her life upside down. The episode is pretty weird but still absurdly entertaining.

Awkwafina and the Supporting Cast Make the Series a Comedic Gem

Close

Following in the footsteps of comedies like I Love Lucy and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Awkwafina had the brilliant idea of crafting a show loosely based on her own life (since it's so ripe for comedic situations). It is her writing and acting talents that make the comedy so effective. But the show's success is also largely because of its incredible cast. The true stand-out is Chinn as Nora's grandmother. Her petite frame hides her truly mischievous (and sometimes kinda dirty) brain. She can portray everything from a sweet old lady who likes to go gambling with her friends to a hardcore ringleader who rallies all her elderly friends to confront a con man (in Episode 5 of Season 2). Despite her criticisms of Nora, she is incredibly kind to her granddaughter and is always helpful in dispensing some grandmotherly wisdom to her. Nora's father, Wally (BD Wong), is also an essential part of the cast. Wally is sort of a loser and seems to mirror his daughter's quality of feeling lost all of the time. But he's also always supportive of Nora. Rounding out the family is Yang's character; Yang isn't in every episode (likely due to his Saturday Night Live schedule), but he's a welcome sidekick in Nora's adventures when he drops in.

Aside from its talented core cast, one of the best parts of the series is the wild number of guest stars it has been able to claim. Everyone from Natasha Lyonne and Janeane Garofalo to Margaret Cho and Michelle Buteau has popped up over the seasons. The talented Stephanie Hsu (who is an Oscar nominee for Everything Everywhere All at Once) dons an old lady costume and wig to hilariously play one of Grandma's best friends named Shu Shu. Laverne Cox plays the voice of God in Season 1, Gina Gershon appears in a dream sequence in Season 3, and Michael Bolton plays a co-worker of Wally's in a music store (also in Season 3). Because of all of these wide-ranging guest stars, watching every episode of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens is like a game to see which famous face will appear next.

The series is never afraid to get silly (and certainly a bit odd), but it fully utilizes the talents of its entire cast to create episodes that are sidesplitting. The series, now streaming on Max, aired its last episodes in June 2023, but there has been no official cancelation for the show. It is possible that more episodes could be made sometime in the future, but with Awkwafina's career continuing to flourish, it's likely that the production found it difficult to work around her busy schedule so far. Even if more seasons of the series are not produced in the future, there are still 27 solid episodes to laugh through now.

Seasons 1-3 of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens are now available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max