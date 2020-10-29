Awkwafina, Sandra Oh to Play Sisters in Netflix Comedy from Producer Will Ferrell

In a truly fantastic pairing on paper, Golden Globe winners Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are set to play sisters in an untitled Netflix comedy that they’ll also produce alongside Will Ferrell.

Jen D’Angelo wrote the script, which follows a lonely recluse (Oh) whose life is upended when her trainwreck of a sister (Awkwafina) vows to mend their relationship by helping her fulfill her lifelong dream — to be a contestant on her favorite game show.

Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum (Booksmart) will produce via their Gloria Sanchez banner alongside Itay Reiss and Maggie Haskins from Artists First, as well as D’Angelo and the film’s two stars. There’s no director attached yet, but who wouldn’t jump at this exciting opportunity to work with veteran talent Oh and rising star Awkwafina?

D’Angelo wrote the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel for Disney+ and she’s also a co-executive producer on the NBC series The Young Rock starring Dwayne Johnson. D’Angelo recently served as the on-set writer for Chris Pratt‘s sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War, and her additional credits include Workaholics, The Millers, Cougar Town and Hulu’s Solar Opposites.

Awkwafina co-starred in the box office hits Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s 8 and Jumanji: The Next Level, and she recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in The Farewell. She’ll soon be seen in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the indie movie Breaking News in Yuba County, and you’ll be able to hear her voicing key characters in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon as well as The Little Mermaid. Awkwafina is represented by UTA, Artists First, Kovert Creative and attorney Isaac Dunham.

Oh is a two-time Golden Globe winner thanks to her starring turns in Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, and her voice is also getting a workout these days, as she can be heard in Over the Moon, as well as Amazon’s upcoming animated series Invincible and Tiger’s Apprentice from Paramount Animation. Oh is also set to executive produce and star in the indie horror movie Umma from producer Sam Raimi. She’s repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA, imPRint PR and Hansen, Jacobson.

