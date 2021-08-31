She also reveals what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie.

With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Awkwafina about making the newest MCU movie. During the interview, she talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie, how much Kevin Feige and Marvel told her about the character and their long-term plans when she was cast, which of her friends and family were the most excited when they heard the news, why she is always trying to make the camera person laugh on set, and more. In addition, she talked about being part of Rob Marshall’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated Disney classic, The Little Mermaid.

As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Awkwafina

Which of her friends and family were the most excited she got cast in an MCU movie?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie?

How much was she told about the long-term plans for her character when she was cast?

How much is she thinking about other things to say during a scene the night before and how much is it really in the moment?

Why she is always trying to make the camera person laugh.

What can she say about The Little Mermaid?

Does she now feel obligated to watch every Marvel movie and series on Disney+ to stay on top of what’s happening?

