The second season of XO, Kitty has officially dropped, and it is a whole lot of chaotic fun. This installment of the teen romantic comedy series shows Kitty (Anna Cathcart) doing more investigation into her family history, dealing with an unlikely villain, and becoming even more torn between her two main love interests. Kitty starts the season pining after Yuri (Gia Kim), who is still in a serious relationship with Juliana (Regan Aliyah). Meanwhile, in spite of rejecting Min Ho's (Sang Heon Lee) love confession, Kitty finds herself seeing him in a new light this season.

There is a lot about XO, Kitty that makes it fantastic: its unique setting at K.I.S.S., its many callbacks to To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and its enthusiastic leading lady. The show is also just very funny, overly dramatic, and full of romances worth rooting for. The teen comedy series is really coming into its own, and its latest season left off on the perfect note to continue with a likely Season 3. For those looking for another drama-filled teen comedy series to watch in the meantime, the 2011 MTV series, Awkward, is the perfect choice.

'Awkward' Is a Classic Teen Comedy Series

Image via MTV

Jenna Hamilton (Ashley Rickards) is an unpopular teenage girl going into her sophomore year of high school. She has two friends and a secret blog and is generally invisible. While at summer camp, she hooks up with the guy of her dreams, Matty McKibben (Beau Mirchoff). The only problem is that Matty doesn't want to be seen with Jenna in public, due to their vastly different social statuses. As if this isn't bad enough, things take an even worse turn when Jenna receives a cruel anonymous letter criticizing her for all of her faults and telling her to change nearly everything about her life.

Upset about the letter, Jenna makes a blog post about it, and then she tries to take some Aspirin and go to bed. In a freak accident, Jenna takes a dangerous spill in her bathroom at home that could have killed her in a number of ways, and her accident gets misconstrued as intentional. Suddenly, invisibility is no longer an option for Jenna, and everyone is talking about her and speculating about her reasons for doing what she did. Since people are gossiping about her anyway, Jenna slowly starts to take charge of her life and intentionally puts herself out there, while also navigating a messy love life and mandatory daily sessions with the school counselor (Desi Lydic), as well as trying to figure out who wrote her the letter. This mystery hangs over the entire first season and it has a surprising and explosive resolution.

Palos Hills High School is the perfect setting for a teen-centered comedy series. Everything about this bizarre school is exaggerated to play on typical high school tropes. The school is run by a mean girl named Sadie Saxton (Molly Tarlov) who regularly gives her peers and teachers the cruelest insults, followed by a phony "You're welcome." There are a number of intense and exclusive cliques, as well as many bizarre and over-the-top school traditions, including a very insensitive annual skit that the students perform to learn about the importance of driving safety. Everything about the series is incredibly intentional and self-aware in its comedy, as the cynical Jenna frequently gets caught right in the middle of everything she hates about high school.

Like 'XO, Kitty,' 'Awkward' Has a Messy Central Love Triangle