Marvel Comics has unveiled the new cover variants for the upcoming crossover event A.X.E.: Judgement Day. The covers variants feature some recent additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the deaf hero Echo and the Eternal Thena are put in the center of the cataclysmic event.

Set to kick off this June, A.X.E.: Judgement Day promises to shake the Marvel universe by pitching three of the most powerful superteams against each other: the Eternals, the X-Men, and the Avengers. Just as in MCU’s Eternals, the comic book counterpart of the heroes dedicates their lives to fighting Deviants. However, in the upcoming crossover events, the Marvel heroes will find out that the X-Gene is a form of deviation itself, which leads the Eternals to attack Krakoa, a utopian island nation where Mutants live in peace. It’s still unknown how the Avengers will get dragged into the conflict, but A.X.E.: Judgement Day promises the three superteams will fight each other, which means we will see some superhero casualties when Judgment Day comes.

The new cover variants for Judgment Day tease which heroes will be at the center of the upcoming conflict. First, we have the warrior Thena, played by Angelina Jolie in Eternals. Thena is depicted with golden armor, jumping into combat with a halberd in her hands. Marvel Comics' official event description reminds fans that Thena doesn’t always agree with the other Eternals, teasing that the warrior might side with the Mutants to prevent genocide.

RELATED:‌ 'X-Men '97': Original Animated Series Writers Reveal Episode Count and Release Window for the Revival

One of the cover variants also features Echo, who recently had her live-action debut in the Hawkeye Disney+ series played by Alaqua Cox. Echo has recently received some significant upgrades in the Marvel Comics timeline, as she became the new host of the cosmic power known as Phoenix Force. Echo is currently a member of the Avengers, but she might have difficulty controlling her newfound powers in the upcoming conflict.

The third variant cover depicts fan-favorite X-Men Jean Grey, who’s currently co-leader of the X-Men. The fourth and final cover variant features Destiny, a clairvoyant Mutant who was a foe to the X-Men, but who got recently resurrected and became part of the Quiet Council who controls Krakoa. Neither of these two characters is part of the MCU yet, but with Marvel Studios working to introduce the Mutants in the cinematic universe, we could be seeing them in no time.

Judgment Day starts in June with A.X.E.: Eve of Judgment #1, a prelude issue from writer Kieron Gillen and artist Pasqual Ferry. After that, the main Judgement Day event will be told in a six-issue miniseries debuting in July. The main event is signed by writer Gillen, artist Valerio Schiti and cover artist Mark Brooks. As with previous Marvel Comics crossover events, all the current ongoing series should reflect the conflict of the Judgement Day storyline.

Check out the cover variants below.

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

Image via Marvel

10 Most Powerful Marvel Mutants

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1292 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe