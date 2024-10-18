HBO's newest hit comedic satire The Franchise has recruited more than a few veterans of the superhero genre to star in its chaotic tale about making a superhero movie. Some notable stand-outs are Captain America: Civil War star Daniel Brühl and Loki star Richard E. Grant, but one person who has specific experience in the niche genre of "superhero satire" is The Boys star Aya Cash. Best known for playing the fascist Supe Stormfront, Cash plays the character of Anita in The Franchise - a powerful producer on the feature film being developed who also has a history with protagonist Daniel (Himesh Patel).

At New York Comic Con, Aya Cash and many of her fellow cast members sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to discuss their hit HBO series. Being the cast's expert at satirizing superheroes, Cash was asked how the experience of playing Anita in The Franchise differed from playing Stormfront in The Boys. Cash's response was that filming in Europe led to much "better hours" as opposed to the fast-paced methods of the U.S.-set The Boys. Aya Cash's full statement can be found below:

"Better hours, for one. The Brits do it so well. It's a 10-hour day. That means 12 hours for hair, makeup, and actors, and then, of course, more hours for transportation. They add up. But a 10-hour shooting day on French hours, and that's very lovely. With something like The Boys, there are just so many big set pieces, and things take a lot longer to shoot. It's a much faster pace on something like this than The Boys. I can't remember how many days they do per episode, but we do quite a few less, and no 19/20-hour days. That's the biggest difference. Then, with everything else, sets are sets. I know we wanna equate the two because of the superheroes, but the truth is, sets are sets. It's more about time."

Aya Cash Is Set to Return to 'The Boys' Universe With 'Vought Rising'

Long hours and vast paced productions or not, Aya Cash is set to return to the world of The Boys with the new spin-off show, Vought Rising. Set decades before the events of the original show, Vought Rising will explore the origins of both Aya Cash's Stormfront and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy. The series will see the two infamous superheroes meet on screen for the very first time, as they try to keep Vought's dark secrets under wraps while they fight in World War II.

The first two episodes of The Franchise are now available to stream on Max, with new episodes airing every Sunday.

