Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper are our newest rom-com couple in the first trailer for We Broke Up. The new film sees the couple pretending to still be together for a wedding, even though they recently separated. Cue shenanigans and miscommunications galore. Jackson is joined by The Good Place director Jeff Rosenberg, who serves as co-writer and director for the film.

In the trailer for We Broke Up, longtime couple Lori and Doug are super cute together, playing around in a store and embarrassing each other. In a seemingly spur-of-the-moment idea, Doug casually proposes to Lori – and she responds by throwing up at his feet. Cut to their break-up, in which they both have to go to Lori’s younger sister’s wedding set at a summer camp with games and activities that help to drive our couple apart and back together. However, the trailer does not make it clear whether or not Lori and Doug will reconcile.

Rom-coms have changed a lot in the past 10 years. The desire for a formulaic plot, screwball comedy, and the inevitable consummation of love is still pure comfort food for many viewers, as movies like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before can attest. However, there has been a recent change in the genre, as revisionist rom-coms subvert the codes that we’ve depended on, preferring to highlight the realities of love and relationships in the 21st century in films like La La Land and (500) Days of Summer. It will be interesting to see if We Broke Up fits into either category, but either way, Cash and Harper are sure to deliver as our charismatic protagonists.

Cash and Harper are two major up-and-comers, with more leading roles like this sure to rocket them deservedly to A-list stardom. Both are catapulting off the success of two popular television series – Cash starred as the surprise white supremacist villain in season two of The Boys, and Jackson recently finished his turn as indecisive moral philosophy professor Chidi in The Good Place. Cash has been cast as Esther Liebowitz in The First Lady series for Showtime, and Jackson can be seen next in Amazon Prime’s highly-anticipated adaptation of The Underground Railroad, as well as the new protagonist on season two of HBO Max’s Love Life.

We Broke Up is in theaters and on-demand on April 23. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for We Broke Up:

Lori and Doug have been together for 10 years. But when Lori reacts badly to Doug's surprise proposal just before her little sister's wedding, he dumps her. Not wanting to steal the spotlight, Doug and Lori pretend they're still together. However, raw emotions and tempting flirtations with other wedding guests make pretending a lot harder than they'd anticipated.

