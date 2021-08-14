The @RTAyerCutSS Twitter account tweeted out a photo from the cutting room floor of the 2016 film Suicide Squad. It features Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Deadshot (Will Smith) intimately embracing and kissing one another. The caption on the tweet reads "Boom ;) #ReleaseTheAyerCut".

And no, for all of you conspiracy theorists out there who would point the finger and call this a fake or a Photoshop, there is proof to the contrary. Earlier today, the same Twitter account tweeted out a photo of the screenplay which describes this particular scene. It describes Harley Quinn as approaching Deadshot, face-to-face, and expressing sexual chemistry. Then they exchange a bit of dialogue right before she "grins and plants one on his lips".

Check out the image, courtesy of RTAyerCutSS.

Image via Warner Bros.

The first Suicide Squad movie which came out in 2016 was directed by David Ayer and received abysmal ratings from critics. It also scored a 59% approval rating from audiences. Rumors have been circulating for a while now that Ayer's director's cut is much better than what actually was released in theaters - so much better, in fact, that it could potentially redeem the original release from its bad reputation. There is no word yet on if or when the Ayer cut will be released. However, given the critical success which the Snyder cut of Justice League received, you never know.

Last year, Ayer himself confirmed that his original cut of Suicide Squad included a romantic subplot for Deadshot and Harley, but said "This was changed during reshoots." Last month, Ayer provided his last word on the Ayer Cut situation, calling his version of the film an "intricate and emotional journey with some "bad people" who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie."

The Suicide Squad a pseudo-sequel a pseudo sequel/reboot directed by James Gunn, is now in theaters and on HBO Max.

