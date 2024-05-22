The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri is set to star in After the Hunt, alongside Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts.

The movie will follow a college professor dealing with accusations made against her colleague.

After the Hunt comes from director Luca Guadagnino.

Ayo Edebiri has found her next project in one of Luca Guadagnino's next films, according to Deadline. The star has been confirmed to appear in After the Hunt, an upcoming story about a college professor who will see her life changed when one of her favorite students brings up a major accusation against one of her colleagues. However, if an investigation takes place when it comes to the claims, some of her own secrets might be exposed. The screenplay for the upcoming drama will be written by Nora Garrett, who previously worked as an actress in titles such as Beirut.

Edebiri isn't the only star confirmed as part of the cast of After the Hunt. It was previously reported that both Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts will star in the movie. Garfield recently reprised his role as the Amazing Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before moving on towards Under the Banner of Heaven, a miniseries about a detective who sees his faith questioned when a series of brutal murders take place in his community. Julia Roberts was recently seen as Amanda Sandford in Leave the World Behind, a film that explored a complicated situation where a family was isolated and stalked by two mysterious characters.

Edebiri simply can't stop sharing her impressive acting talent with the world, considering how busy she's been over the past couple of years. The performer will return as Sydney Adamu in The Bear Season 3, which will return to Hulu later this summer. The actress has also taken on a wide variety of voice roles in titles such as Big Mouth, Clone High and Inside Out 2, where she'll play one of the sequel's new emotions.

Who Is Luca Guadagnino?

Another talented worker in the industry who can't seem to stop coming up with new stories is Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name. After taking over the box office with Challengers, the filmmaker is getting ready to continue seducing the world with his unpredictable stories containing passionate characters. Before he can get to work on After the Hunt, Guadagnino will stay busy with Separate Rooms, starring Josh O'Connor.

A release date hasn't been set for After the Hunt. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

