After wowing audiences as sous chef Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White in FX's The Bear, Ayo Edebiri is trading the Chicago sandwich shop for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she boards the cast of Marvel's Thunderbolts per Deadline. She's the latest high profile addition to a starry ensemble announced back at D23 last year including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko. Unlike her co-stars, Edebiri's role is currently being kept under wraps.

The multitalented Edibiri burst onto the scene as one of the stars of FX's hit new dramedy, earning herself a Critics Choice nomination in the process and becoming a point of praise for the series. She'll get a chance to shine again when she returns to Carmy's kitchen brigade in Season 2 which is slated to premiere this summer on FX on Hulu. On television, Edebiri has also gained experience as a writer, working as part of the staff on Apple TV+'s Dickinson, as a story editor on Sunnyside, and as a writer for episodes of What We Do In the Shadows and Craig of the Creek. On the big screen, however, her presence has been more limited. This will be her first starring role in a major production, though she recently shared the spotlight with Ben Platt in Theater Camp which just premiered at Sundance and was one of the buzzier titles present.

Helming Thunderbolts is Robot & Frank director Jake Schreier with Black Widow's Eric Pearson writing the screenplay. Although comics give some idea of what could be expected from the massive team-up, details are being kept under wraps for now. Marvel's President Kevin Feige is also producing the film.

Image via FX Networks

What Else Do We Know About Marvel's Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts is about as big of a project as Edebiri could jump to considering the cast and presence in the MCU. It's being touted as the curtain call for Phase 5, bringing together anti-heroes and villains throughout the Marvel catalog in a massive cinematic event. Filming doesn't kick off until June, unsurprising considering it's not due out until Summer 2024, but that hasn't stopped the stars from hyping fans up for the film. Louis-Dreyfus recently touted it as the project she's the most psyched to start shooting for, saying "It's going to be absolutely wild."

Before Edebiri will make her MCU debut, there's still plenty in store for Marvel fans. Next up is the bonkers Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is due out on February 17. Recently, Collider's own Steve Weintraub got the chance to sit down with the MCU's Kang the Conqueror Jonathan Majors at Sundance to discuss what it means to play the big bad in the massive cinematic franchise ahead of the release of the film.

Marvel's Thunderbolts is due out on July 26, 2024. In the meantime, check out the trailer for The Bear to get a glimpse of Edebiri in action.