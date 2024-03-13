The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri will make her directorial debut on an episode in Season 3 of The Bear.

Edebiri's rise to fame includes an Emmy win and hosting Saturday Night Live.

Season 3 of The Bear will introduce financial challenges and potential tragedy for the restaurant.

Production on Season 3 of The Bear is heating up as the cast and crew of the much-lauded Hulu series prepare to return to the kitchen this summer. As Carmy's (Jeremy Allen White) staff faces new challenges running a new restaurant, one key member is preparing to go behind the camera for the first time - Ayo Edebiri. In a profile for Vogue, it was confirmed that the Emmy winner will make her directorial debut on an episode in the upcoming season, thanks in part to a little encouragement from series creator Christopher Storer.

Edebiri explained that her decision to make the transition to directing stemmed back to her initial meeting with Storer. “The first time I met Chris, I was 21, and he was like, ‘You’re a director.’ I was like, 'Mind your business, bro,'” she told Vogue. “But then last season, he said, ‘Come to set, just come to set, see what happens.'" Once she began going behind the scenes daily, she started to really appreciate what went into orchestrating a show like The Bear. "And I was like, Oh, okay. Yeah. I think I want to do this." It's far too early for her to say for certain whether she'll continue directing beyond her first episode, but it's a chance for her to flex her creative muscles beyond the screen.

The Bear has helped launch Edebiri into true superstardom, earning the actress her historic first Primetime Emmy win earlier this year amid a larger sweep for the show. Beyond spending time in the kitchen with White and future Fantastic Four member Ebon Moss-Bachrach, she enjoyed a loaded 2023 with big roles in the comedy films Bottoms and Theater Camp as well as the animated hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as the iconic April O'Neil. Her rise to fame also netted her a chance to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in February. Directing will mark another notch on her creative belt, and it couldn't come on a bigger show given The Bear's overwhelming popularity right now.

'The Bear' Is Heading for Tragedy in Season 3

Little is known about The Bear Season 3 other than what the ending of Season 2 set up. Financial challenges await the restaurant as it faces the harsh economic realities of a post-pandemic world, all as Carmy prepares to dedicate his all to the business. The first two seasons have put the chefs through an emotional and physical hell keeping the place afloat after he inherited it from his late brother Michael, but Season 3 could be a make-or-break one for the team. As if they don't have enough on their plate, set photos released earlier this week showed a funeral taking place. It seems likely that it's for Marcus's (Lionel Boyce) mother, whose health took a turn late last season, but we'll only know for certain when the season premieres in June.

Seasons 1 and 2 of FX's The Bear are available to stream now on Hulu. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as cameras continue to roll on Season 3.

